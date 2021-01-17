A new year brings the opportunity for people to set intentions and resolutions for the year ahead. The Itasca County Board also considered its goals for 2021 at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12. With another round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding to distribute, the board discussed how to allocate funds in the fairest way possible.
Coronavirus Relief Fund Update
County Administrator Brett Skyles and Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC)
President and CEO Tamara Lowney provided information to commissioners regarding the second round of CARES funding. The next amount, to be awarded by March 15, 2021, is in the amount of $892,000. Commissioners took the time to discuss how to allocate the funds fairly and efficiently.
Area fire departments were discussed first as a number of departments had missed out on previous funding.
See County, page 8
County
from page 1
The board approved a motion to set aside $50,000 for fire departments and asked Commission Davin Tinquist and Skyles to communicate with area fire departments in order to distribute the funds as quickly as possible.
Next the board discussed area nonprofits. An initial motion was made to allocate $50,000 to non-profits. Commissioner Ben DeNucci then amended the motion to $100,000 to take into consideration the Itasca County YMCA, which falls into the non-profit category and employs a large number of people.
“I would just allow for more funds and discussion to go towards that organization,” said DeNucci.
The motion to allocate $100,000 for non-profit service clubs in a tier-based system that would consider the size of the non-profit and how many people it employs was approved.
“The tier system would work the same for the non-profits as it would for the for-profits,” said Lowney. “It’s very clear if you look at the list that there are two very large employers and then the rest of them are very small. And so it would be fairly straightforward to put in place a tier level.”
Commissioner Leo Trunt brought up concerns over missing nonprofits and for-profits that are not on the existing list that Lowney and Skyles currently have.
“It is a concern of ours that we would miss people and so we have taken strides to try to make sure that there aren’t other people under the radar,” said Lowney. “I feel like we are doing a really good job to try and make sure that everyone is included.”
Snyder added that they have reached out to all businesses in the area. Lowney has also met with leaders of the Reif Center and the Macrostie Art Center to compile a list of all nonprofits that they are aware of. She added that they can also meet with the Blandin Foundation to do this and can share a full list with the county board before any funds are allocated.
A motion was then made to take the remaining funds, as well as roll-over of any excess funds to be allocated to for-profits, which will also include veterans service clubs that operate similarly to a for-profit business.
2021 Board priorities
Newly appointed chair of the county board, Burl Ives brought a list of objectives and priorities for the board to focus on in 2021. He invited other commissioners to share their thoughts and goals for the board, as well. Ive’s list included focus on the new Itasca County jail, Essar Steel, Prairie River Minerals (PRM), Minnesota Power, Blandin Paper Company, the Canisteo Pit, VRBO ordinances, COVID-10, budgets, union contracts, CARES funding, Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), and the handling of the consent agenda, regular agenda and reports provided at county board meetings.
“I think it is unfair to us commissioners to have a report or a consent agenda or even a RBA to come before us with one page,” Ives explained. “It would be nice to have that in print so that we can read that before the meeting.”
Commissioner Leo Trunt suggested the board meet for a long-term goal setting session to look ahead at the next ten years in order to be prepared for any unexpected situations. Commissioner Terry Snyder also added the board should focus on funding on a federal and state level for the county.
Mesabi Metallics report
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an update on the royalty payments from Mesabi Metallics which will be divided out between Itasca County, Nashwauk-Keewatin school district, Greenway school district, City of Nashwauk, and Greenway Township. According to preliminary reports, a little more than 3 million dollars will be given in total.
“Regardless of what happens out here, this was a great benefit for moving forward with the Mesabi Metallics project at Nashwauk,” Skyles said.
Other business
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler presented an update of COVID-19 in Itasca County.
Skyles recognized the following county employees:
New employee, Bianca Potter who was hired as a Human Services Support Specialist, Health & Human Services Department.
Stephanie Mattson who was promoted from Eligibility Specialist, Family Services Division to Health Plan Compliance Coordinator, IM Care Division, Health & Human Services.
New employee, Lisa Berkholz who was hired as a Medical Claims Examiner, IM Care Division, Health & Human Services Department.
Shelley McCauley who has accepted a job change from QI/UM Director, IMCare to a Public Health Nurse, Health & Human Services Department.
Farewell to Karen Webster whose last day as a Public Health Nurse, Health & Human Services Department was December 7, 2020 after more than four years of service.
Farewell to Dave Bily whose last day as a GIS Coordinator, Survey and Mapping Department was December 31, 2020 after more than 29 years of service.
Farewell to Tom Petz whose last day as a Highway Maintenance Worker, Road & Bridge Division, Transportation Department was December 25, 2020 after more than 23 years of service.
In other business, commissioners approved the following:
Commissioner Warrants with a check date of January 15, 2021, in the amount $2,548,425.80.
Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for December 2020, in the amount of $1,779,667.23.
Minutes of the Tuesday, January 5, 2021 County Board Organizational/ Work Session.
Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda which included the following actions:
Approved the Private Party Supervised Visitation Contract between ICHHS and Ross Resources, Ltd. for the period of January 12, 2021 through December 31,2021.
Accepted the Itasca County Federal Poverty Guideline Fee Schedule and approved yearly updating per Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Authorized entering into a contractual agreement between Itasca County Public Health and the following Registered Nurses (RNs): Barb Bunte, Katherine Lavalier, Jennifer Sackett, Karen Buchert, and Lisa Carsrud for the period of January 12, 2021 through December 31, 2021 for the purpose of COVID-19 Vaccination Administration at a rate of $40 per hour.
Approved the 2021-2025 Service Contracts with Grand Rapids State Bank for Solid Waste Coupon Sales; Bass Brook Recycling for used battery recycling pick-up services; Bass Brook Recycling for Scrap Iron & White Goods Recycling services; Como Lube & Supplies for Used Oil, Filters, and Anti-Freeze Recycling services; American Disposal, Inc. for Furniture Roll-Off Pick-up services; and Liberty Tire for Tire Recycling services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.