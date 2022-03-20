Local deaths due to COVID unfortunately continue to tick up, although new cases have dropped dramatically. Between March 10 and 16, only 25 new cases of COVID were diagnosed in Itasca County, less than half that of the previous week and a fraction of the rates seen earlier this year.
When measured as a 14-day rate per 10,000 residents, Itasca County stands only at 17.7 (in January this rate was 172).
Despite dramatic improvement in the spread of COVID, many Itasca residents who have been infected have become seriously ill, hospitalized and died. One additional Itasca County resident’s death was attributed to COVID in the past week, bringing the pandemic total to 144.
In January and February 2022, Itasca County has seen 21 COVID-related deaths and 108 hospitalizations of residents, most of which have occurred in those ages 60-69.
In addition to vaccines and high-quality laboratory tests, Itasca area health care provider now are able to prescribe new treatments for patients infected with COVID. “Especially among high-risk people, these treatments are proving effective in reducing severity of COVID symptoms,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health. “It is important that, if you test positive for COVID with an at-home test, call your clinic to discuss treatment options with your provider.”
In honor of those who have made the effort to be vaccinated against COVID, Itasca County Public Health has joined the state’s effort to show thanks. Vaccination lowers one’s risk of contracting and spreading the virus, especially valuable for those more vulnerable to COVID effects, and decreases the use of precious health care resources.
Those between ages 5 and 18 who have received their initial COVID vaccination series (two doses of Pfizer/Moderna or one dose of J&J) may be registered for a drawing to win a VISA gift card. A $100 card will be awarded to a student from each school in Itasca County. Additionally, four $50 and eight $25 cards will be given away. Register online by using this Google Form (type exactly into your browser): forms.gle/9h8Gf9yXiGJ6RnSk7. Registrations end March 31
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
