Itasca County was alerted on Wednesday, May 5 that a fourth variant of the virus that causes COVID is active in the county. The P.1 variant, originating in Brazil, was identified through genetic sequencing of an Itasca County COVID sample.
Itasca County is the only county in Northeast Minnesota discovered to have all four of the most common variants of the SARS virus, likely contributing to higher spread here, especially among children and young adults. Since March 26, Itasca County has seen the emergence of the B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.427/429 (California), B.1.526 (New York) and P.1 (Brazilian) strains. State surveillance laboratories collect random samples from positive COVID cases throughout the state for testing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the emergence of the Brazilian variant (first identified in the United States in January 2021), raises concerns of the potential increase in transmissibility or propensity for re-infection of individuals.
“Virus mutations are possible when and where a virus spreads from person to person, which is why getting to widespread immunity is so critical here in Itasca County and around the world,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Vaccines are working well here and are widely available.
Every Itasca resident is encouraged to consider vaccination as soon as possible.”
“While the variants are still relatively new, all three of the vaccines are showing promising results of offering protection against them,” said Dr. Dan Soular, vice president of medical affairs and family physician at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. “We know that this most recent variant, the P.1 variant, is especially aggressive, so it’s important to continue to practice recommended public health measures, including getting vaccinated if you haven’t already done so. The more people that get vaccinated means the more protection our community has against COVID-19 and these variants.”
Vaccines are available at health care clinics, pharmacies and special events through Itasca County and the region. For example, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital will be hosting a free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, 2222 Cromwell Drive, Grand Rapids, on Tues., May 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary to get the vaccine and this clinic is open to the public. Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will also be providing free, nutritious food for drive-through pick-up to anyone in need of food.
Several Itasca County Public Health vaccination events throughout the county during May are listed at the county’s website (www.co.itasca.mn.us).
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784. Information about vaccination options and current local data and information may be found at the county’s website here: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information
