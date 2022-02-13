Pharmacies have been doing whatever they can to keep us healthy
In March 2020, COVID-19 crept toward Northern Minnesota and panic began to set in. Grocery stores were getting wiped out, businesses were closing their doors, schools and daycares were sending kids home, personal protective equipment and gloves were impossible to get. At the same time, many in our communities were stepping into the breach to keep Itascans safe and healthy as best they could, including pharmacy workers.
Thrifty White Grand Rapids’ local pharmacies filled and delivered a record number of prescriptions at first word of the pandemic in March 2020, says Hannah Mittet, PharmD, pharmacy manager at the north store in Grand Rapids.
Thrifty White is a regional network of employee-owned community pharmacies with stores across rural Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and into Wisconsin. Mittet also provides regional pharmacy support to 18 pharmacies in the northern third of Minnesota.
“It was a very tough time to be in retail, trying to provide good customer service with everyone so afraid and uncertain. And then came the lockdowns. People were scared to leave their homes and many of our long-time customers were isolated and lonely, needing to talk,” described Mittet.
Hardest hit in the early days of the pandemic were those in congregate settings, such as skilled nursing facilities. “We had seen numerous infections and deaths among those we had connections with,” said Mittet. “We knew them, their caregivers and families personally and it took a huge toll on all of us. As a pharmacy team, we decided that if we could affect that for the better, we were all-in.”
Doing everything they could to get customers what they needed to stay healthy was the first job. Then, when vaccines were eventually released, Thrifty White pharmacies were among the first in the state to get supplies because of their service to skilled nursing facilities. Even before she could be vaccinated herself, Mittet launched into traveling throughout Northern Minnesota, providing nearly 200 injections a day for a while to those most vulnerable.
“I’ll never forget the first day we were able to offer vaccines at our store,” remembered Mittet. “It was a steady stream of thankfulness and tears from those who, until then, had been so concerned for their lives and now, with a vaccine, had a changed outlook on life. For the first time in a year, they believed they could outlive COVID. That’s the moment I will remember 20 years from now.”
The pandemic has brought Mittet and her pharmacy teams ups and downs, but today she says she’s optimistic as cases are dropping again locally. The biggest challenges now, she says, are staffing and supplies.
“My crew here is really, really great,” said Mittet. “We all have our customers’ health in mind and are doing the best we can to get their meds to them. We know that everybody’s stressed out and we have to meet that with compassion and remember that we all are in this together.”
