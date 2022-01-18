Americans can order free at-home COVID-19 tests beginning January 17
As of January 15, 2022, costs for at-home COVID-19 tests are now required to be covered by health plans offered by insurance companies, employers and groups under actions taken by the Biden Administration to expand Americans’ access to free COVID-19 testing. It is important for Minnesota consumers to follow guidelines in order to get the costs covered by your health plan.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said, “We encourage you to get tested for COVID-19 if you are exposed to or feel symptoms of COVID-19, whether it’s at home or at a testing site. Testing is one of the critical strategies to slow the spread and prevent further hospitalizations and deaths from this virus.”
What is covered?
Coverage is for over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic tests authorized, cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Up to $12 (or actual cost if less than $12) per individual test, and up to 8 tests per person per month, is covered.
This additional cost coverage applies to private insurers or group health plans (such as self-insured employers). It also includes MNsure private health plans for individuals.
Different guidelines apply to Medicare and Medicaid public health plans.
How are costs covered?
#1 – Check with your health plan first: The most important guidance for Minnesotans is to check with your health plan first, prior to purchasing at-home tests, to ensure you are following the steps necessary to have your costs covered.
Find your health plan contact information by looking on the back of your health insurance card. Contact member services.
#2 – Check for direct coverage: Rather than seeking reimbursement for test costs, check with your health plan about direct coverage options, where you might be able to obtain at-home tests to be free at the point of sale, so you do not need to request reimbursement.
#3 – Follow process for reimbursement: If you pay for at-home tests out of your own pocket, you will need to find out from your health plan how to submit to get those costs reimbursed. Your health plan may require you to submit receipts for reimbursement if you pay for the tests out of pocket and send in a form.
Your health plan may still be in process of establishing how you can obtain reimbursement or direct coverage, but both options are required for health plans to offer.
Minnesotans who have complaints about obtaining this additional coverage for private health plans regulated by the state (this does not include employers who are self-insured) can file a complaint online with Commerce or can contact Commerce’s Consumer Services Center: 651-539-1600 or 800-657-3602 or consumer.protection@state.mn.us.
Where can you find a test?
• Options that continue to be free of charge for Minnesota consumers for COVID-19 tests:
• Tests at state-operated testing sites, which you can obtain without scheduling in advance
• Tests you can schedule with your clinic
•Tests you can schedule with your pharmacist
Find a vaccine site and more info at mn.gov/covid19.
For people who have tested positive and need to test negative before returning to group settings, such as work onsite, school or daycare, you need to check what type of test will be accepted.
Additionally, Americans can now order free at-home COVID-19 tests through COVIDtests.gov. The Biden Administration announced this week that it had purchased one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests.Tests will be sent directly to households through the U.S. Postal Service and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Each residential address is allowed four free tests. .The U.S. Postal Service began accepting orders for at-home COVID-19 test kits on Tuesday, January 18, one day ahead of the scheduled start of the new program. There were over 500,000 people on the website Tuesday afternoon. The administration is also focusing on getting the tests to the hardest-hit communities by prioritizing orders from places with a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases.
