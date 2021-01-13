To honor frontline workers who have been working to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, public health staff from 11 county and tribal public health departments in the Arrowhead region have partnered in an effort called Project Blue Light.
During the week of Jan. 24-31, public health staff from Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis County along with Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, Grand Portage and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe are asking businesses and individuals to light up the exterior of their home or business blue with a blue lightbulb or string lights.
Across the Arrowhead region, landmarks, businesses, and front porches will be illuminated for Project Blue Light. In addition, employers and schools are encouraged to designate a day of the week for everyone to wear blue, businesses are encouraged to display signs or banners, and residents are encouraged to hang a poster in a window to honor all our frontline workers. Everyone is urged to share a photo of how they are participating with the hashtag #thankyouwithblue on social media.
Frontline workers have kept essential services operating during the pandemic, minimizing disruption to daily lives. They continue to play a critical role in protecting our communities’ health and safety.
“Frontline workers not only include medical professionals, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers and border patrol agents, but also the invisible infrastructure that may not get the same attention,” said Willi Kostiuk, emergency management coordinator in Koochiching County. “Some of these are grocery store employees, fast food and restaurant workers, food and supply distribution center workers, mail and package delivery workers, school administration and staff, sanitation, custodial, janitorial, and cleaning service workers, railroad workers, and other professions critical to the life, health and safety of residents. They deserve our recognition and appreciation.”
Join this region-wide effort to turn the Arrowhead blue and say #thankyouwithblue.
