Itasca County school superintendents participated in a media briefing Thursday to provide updates on plans for the upcoming school year and what it might look like given special precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state guidelines for student safety.
The virtual meeting was hosted by Itasca County Public Health Director Kelly Chandler who also offered an update on the county’s current situation. According to Chandler, Itasca County has seen 135 residents to date test positive for COVID-19, there have been no new deaths beyond 12 with the most recent being two months ago. Chandler said 23 of those 135 cases were asymptomatic, meaning they experienced no signs of sickness; 92 were symptomatic and endured sickness and 20 are unknown.
Prior to introducing the school leaders, Chandler called on the public to be responsible in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The opening of area schools for in-person learning, “depends on our behavior.” Chandler stressed the importance of wearing masks and limiting activity in public places.
“There are ripple effects with positive cases,” commented Chandler.
During the last week of July, the Minnesota Department of Health was reporting that Itasca County’s 14-day case rate was 9.29 diagnosed as positive per 10,000 residents, giving county school districts the starting policy option of “in-person learning for all students.” Chandler reported Thursday that this case rate has dropped to 5 for Itasca County.
As schools begin to open and youth activities start up again, health officials will get a better idea of how the virus may spread among children and how it will affect them, explained Dr. Dan Soular, vice president of medical affairs at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.
“Children of all ages can be infected and they may not show symptoms,” said Dr. Soular who further explained that it’s been found that most children do not become as severely sick from the virus as adults but the reasoning for that is still unknown.
Area superintendents participating in the media briefing included David Pace with Greenway Public Schools and chair of Itasca Area Schools Collaborative, Matt Grose with Bigfork and Grand Rapids Schools, Dan McKeon of Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School, Brenda Spartz with Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools, and Dr. Jeff Pesta with Deer River Schools.
All of the district leaders said plans, at this point, are for some form of in-person learning starting Sept. 8. They stressed the fact that in-person will be much different than what was typical in the past.
As Superintendent Pace explained, schools will be working with families to educate them on watching their children for symptoms and keeping them home if they become sick.
“If cases go up, we may have to move to a hybrid model,” said Pace of the possibility of moving to a distance-learning model.
Knowing that the plan for reopening school must remain fluid is a focus of Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School, explained Administrator McKeon who said they will be sending buses out everyday to deliver food and school work to students and bring some students back to the school building to receive special services and tutoring.
The Minnesota Department of Education has mandated that school districts provide distance (or online) learning to families who need or prefer to keep their students at home.
N-K Superintendent Spartz emphasized that the district “will make sure this will be an equitable model,” as in-person learning.
In Deer River, Superintendent Pesta said families will be asked to register next week for either Warrior Online or in-person or a hybrid option. After those registrations have been collected, the district will build a plan dependent on those choices.
Grand Rapids/Bigfork Superintendent Grose encouraged the community to prioritize health and safety precautions to allow for in-person learning. He said ISD 318 will be basing decisions on science and guidance from the state.
