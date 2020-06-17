Itasca County saw two more laboratory-confirmed positive tests of COVID over the weekend, bringing the number of residents affected here to 60, according to Itasca County Public Health Department Manager Kelly Chandler. No additional deaths of Itasca residents have been attributed to COVID-19, leaving that total at 12.
Statewide, the Minnesota Department of Health reported, as of June 16, 1,313 deaths, of which 1,041 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Itasca County area cases have a range of sources as of June 15: travel, congregate settings, community spread, healthcare workers and some that are unknown.
The state has recorded a total of 30,882 positive cases since early March. Of those, 3,223 cases were among health care workers. As of Tuesday, 27,006 patients no longer needed isolation. Total cases requiring hospitalization reached 3,658 with 357 individuals hospitalized June 16 and 185 in intensive care. Total confirmed cases by exposure show most were community known, followed by congregate living and community unknown.
Hennepin, Ramsey, Stearns and Dakota counties account for the most cases. Lake of the Woods County remains without a positive case or death and Cook County still reports just one positive case and zero deaths. Koochiching has seen nine cases and zero deaths as well.
As communities in Minnesota increasingly open as part of the state’s Phase Three recovery, the Centers for Disease Control issued updated advice on June 12 for individuals venturing out. In general, the more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.
So, think about:
How many people will you interact with?
• Interacting with more people raises your risk.
• Being in a group with people who aren’t social distancing or wearing cloth face coverings increases your risk.
• Engaging with new people (e.g., those who don’t live with you) also raises your risk.
• Some people have the virus and don’t have any symptoms, and it is not yet known how often people without symptoms can transmit the virus to others.
Can you keep six feet of space between you and others? Will you be outdoors or indoors?
• The closer you are to other people who may be infected, the greater your risk of getting sick.
• Keeping distance from other people is especially important for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.
• Indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces where it might be harder to keep people apart and there’s less ventilation.
What’s the length of time that you will be interacting with people?
• Spending more time with people who may be infected increases your risk of becoming infected.
• Spending more time with people increases their risk of becoming infected if there is any chance that you may already be infected.
Itasca County’s Message Center is available for those with COVID-related issues and needs at 218-327-6784. Response calls will be made between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
