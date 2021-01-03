And Through It All: Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway adapt programs to help local families

As the effects of COVID-19 crisis continue into the new year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway continue their efforts to make a positive impact on local youth. Now more than ever, students and families need Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway to support them during such a pivotal time in history. Under a sustained time of uncertainty, the Clubs remain committed to do whatever it takes to create equity and inclusion for all kids by providing access to a safe space that promotes well-being and academic programs to prevent academic slide.
The Boys & Girls Clubs re-opened in early June and supported families who were not able to work remotely as many returned to work. Using a Preparedness Plan that followed CDC and MDH guidelines, the Clubs safely reopened, keeping groups consistent and small.
The Plan has continued during the school year, and as the Grand Rapids and Greenway School Districts transition between hybrid and distance learning models, the Boys & Girls Clubs continue to transition, as well. The Clubs have retooled their usual after-school academic and activity programs by shifting hours to school-day times in order to help support the evolving learning models. Both Clubs are currently located at a unique site. Grand Rapids Club is open at the Murphy Elementary School building and is partnering with the Grand Rapids School District to accommodate families. Because of this unique partnership, the community is able to serve all kids who need care during hybrid and distance learning models. The Greenway Club is currently at Calvary Chapel in Coleraine and works with the Greenway School district to support families with both academic and mental-health well-being.
"As education in our school districts has been challenging by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been important to keep our doors open, provide technology to support virtual school, and provide programs that are supporting three main long-term impact areas that have become more prevalent during the pandemic crisis,” Lori Kangas-Olson, Area Director explained. “That is, the areas of emotional well-being, academic support stemming learning loss from prolonged out-of-school time, and enrichment programs to keep kids engaged as lifelong learners.”
Since the pandemic first impacted the community, Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway have worked to support the needs of kids, families and communities. Not only has there been access to school-day care and out-of-school programming, hundreds of Club members and their families have been provided meal programs critical for food security, including a place for youth to collect breakfast and lunches provided through the school districts, and food boxes that were available through a unique local funding source. Another partnership during the pandemic has been with local behavioral health organizations. North Homes Children and Family Service and Children’s Mental Health are a vital part of the programming offered through the Boys & Girls Clubs, as many of the clients who would normally receive services during the school day can continue services while at the Clubs.
The Clubs, which see as many as 120 members daily, are now more critical for kids, families and the community than ever before. As a recipient of the collaborated Community Response Fund available through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs were able to increase staffing, adjust staffing hours, and pay for unexpected facilities costs to be open from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
As schools start the reopening processes to in-school learning for some, the Boys & Girls Clubs will continue to accommodate the needs of the community. They continue to do “whatever it takes” to build strong communities, increase the quality of every kid's Club experience, reach and serve more young people, all while advocating for youth at the local, state, and federal levels.
For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway or to find out how to support the mission to inspire all youth, especially those who need us the most, contact the Clubs at 218-910-2255 or visit them at www.bgcofgrg.org.
