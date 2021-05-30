Questions from a reader: If man came from apes (by evolution), where are the in-between animals? How come there are over a thousand PhDs and educated people who do not accept Darwinian evolution? Why do evolutionists ignore those people? How do evolutionists explain the origin of life? Wow! Lots to unravel there. We’ll break it into manageable pieces. First “If man came from apes…”.
Evolution does not propose that man came from apes so the rest of that question is meaningless. (We’ll discuss it anyway next.) The science indicates all primates have a common ancestor. The term ‘ape’ or ape family refers to present day Gorillas, Chimpanzees, Bonobos, Orangutans, and humans, – all without tails. Genetically, humans are closely related to them but an ape line from the distant past didn’t splinter off and evolve into humans. Rather the fossil record indicates humans and others of the ape family have a common ancestral progenitor population, which gave rise to several lineages.
“Where are the in-between animals.”? By this I assume he means where are the transitional species between apes and humans. As stated, there are no ‘missing links’ between apes and humans because, genetically speaking, we are a (mostly) hairless ape that evolved from a common ancestor along with others of the primate family. Apes from the distant past are not our ‘mothers’ and ‘fathers’ and are more like cousins. But along the line to present humans from the progenitor population there were many different species that arose but then went extinct. These are also documented in the fossil record. If we could travel back in time a couple hundred thousand years, we would still find some of those now extinct lines living contemporary with and interbreeding with early humans. But Homo sapiens, which evolved from that line, is the only one of those species to survive to the present, the rest followed the path to extinction. Nature does not provide a guarantee of existence. Humanity could follow that path as well.
If evolution is sound science, why are there PhDs and intelligent people that do not believe it? And why don’t evolutionists pay much attention to them? Modern biologists who reject evolution are as common as hen’s teeth. The basis of modern biological understanding is rooted in the principles of evolution, i.e. life forms have the capacity to change over time at the molecular level (which may result in physical changes) due to environmental changes and influences, natural variation within species, and even bacterial and viral infections. Occasionally a change may occur that is beneficial to the organism. The ‘survival of the best adapted’ is the basis of Darwinian evolution, which has remained the best explanation for species change since Darwin (and others) first proposed it. It is true that there are PhDs and intelligent people that have questioned evolution. But nearly all are not microbiologists nor do they have a grasp of how evolution proceeds nor are they familiar with (or ignore) the scientific method of reasoning. Just because one has earned a PhD in, say, economics or theology or basket weaving, that doesn’t make him or her an expert in biology. One wouldn’t put his or her trust in someone for a possible tooth extraction procedure who has a PhD in literature or political science but no training in dentistry. No PhD in biological evolution would claim to know everything about the subject, but he or she would know far more than someone from outside the field. Hence, people with PhDs in non-evolutionary study are entitled to their opinions, but they carry little weight in studies outside their field of expertise and biologists are prone to ignore them.
Finally, How do evolutionists explain the origin of life? Simply, they don’t know, though most find it a fascinating question. Biological evolution is a field of study that examines how organisms change over time once there are organisms present to change. In other words it is concerned with how the simplest life forms from 3-4 billion years ago were transformed naturally into the life forms present today and how life forms continue to change. The first physical origins of life, or we could say the progenitor(s) of Original Life, are still not known by anyone. However, the chemicals involved in producing life, the complex molecules that are required for life to exist, are known. Scientists are good at taking a living cell apart and discovering its parts and even determining their function, but have not yet figured out how to put non-living substances together to create life.
But that is changing. British researchers recently constructed functioning bacteria-like organisms with totally man made DNA, which reproduced according to those artificial instructions. However, some argue that this accomplishment does not constitute the creation of fully artificial life since it uses the basic pattern of a presently living organism. But it is certainly a step along the way and may lead to artificially created organisms that can be engineered to attack human disease, produce medicines, and neutralize pollution or escape into the environment and evolve unregulated on their own.
