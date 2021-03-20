It is said: Read one book on a subject and you become religious. Read ten books on the same subject and you become enriched and enlightened. What does that mean?
If you internalize one way of thinking without investigating other points of view, you construct a wall of resistance around your mind to the possibility of other interpretations. In part, enlightenment means to ‘open your mind’ to the thinking of people who are curious about the same things you may be, but came to different conclusions. (Unless enlightenment and curiosity are against your religion.)
When we speak of the richness of a spiritual idea, we mean all of it; the profane and the wonderful, the ‘back story’, and the context. When an idea is trimmed (censored), much of the richness and believability is lost.
Religion, then, is the institutionalizing of an idea that allows for only that which sustains the bureaucracy and also includes adding addendums not part of the original, and rejecting the inconvenient parts that may lessen the impact. Often religion develops the ‘carrot and stick’ approach. The Jesus Message, for instance, appears to have been based on the Golden Rule: Tolerance, compassion, justice, trust, love, and forgiveness, which are almost universally accepted ideals of behavior by most human societies. But the early Christian writers did not consider those sufficient to sustain a flock so inserted the ‘stick’, damnation for those who questioned a divine source. Apparently, in their thinking, love must be seasoned with fear, and common sense moral precepts are not enough to sustain an enthusiastic following.
Yet love and compassion cannot simultaneously occupy the same mental space as fear and retribution, so a believer must try to resolve this dilemma. This leads to denial and cognitive dissonance. Cognitive dissonance is the mental unease that occurs in people who are attempting to accept two diametrically opposed ideas as both being true.
By a conservative count, there are at least four thousand active religions today. Add thousands more over the last ten to twelve thousand years of human history. Strangely, if one believes in divine intervention, each group received a different message from God. Their creation stories, rules of conduct, the status of women and children, reverence for Nature, the degree to which their gods controlled their lives, food favorites and prohibitions, slavery, honor, truth telling, ideas about an afterlife, are not the same and are sometimes in direct opposition.
Why the deliberate confusion? Why didn’t God reveal the same message to every culture? Since conflicting religions and cultures have been one of the main reasons for human-on-human atrocities throughout the ages, it would seem that a lot of that suffering could have been avoided with one clear message to all people. Are we to believe God is prejudiced against some members of the human race that He (or She?) created, and then adding insult to injury, turns around and condemns his own creations to eternal fire? Even to mere mortal eyes, that appears to be pretty messed up.
There is a more logical explanation. As anatomically modern humans (people who looked just like modern humans) spread out from Africa around fifty thousand years ago, they encountered new climates, new geography, new fauna and flora, new food sources, different weather patterns; in short different environments. Imagine you are one of those early migrants. You know nothing about any of the above. You know nothing about the causes of disease. You know nothing about the sun, the moon, and the stars. To you wood smoke is alive. You can’t even explain why your emotions seem to have a mind of their own at times. And now, being human, you try to determine the answers to those and a multitude of others with one thing you do have: your imagination. You also have one frame of reference, which is your clan and the interactions of people with whom you associate. There is the dominant male and female and their subordinates that run everything; there are the members of lessor status all the way down to you. You make the connection that there must be much more powerful beings who control the storms and all the scary things and good things that the world can throw at you. In fact you conclude there are probably many spirit-gods each responsible for a certain part of your surroundings and emotions. And like your human society, these gods sometimes fight amongst themselves ultimately creating the head-god who presides over them all. You are humbled by the power of these imaginative creations so you offer sacrifices and fervent prayer to appease them. With no knowledge of the Natural World, you can be forgiven for not realizing you are literally praying to the wind.
The gods you have created are all related to the area in which you live. If you lived in the desert, you wouldn’t create a spirit-god that arrives with the first winter snow or an ocean god. Indigenous jungle tribes would not think of a vengeful god that dwelled high in the mountains. Your creation stories would be a lot different too. Maybe your ancestors came up out of the desert earth of dust and clay or were born of a charmed forest or maybe they came down from the sky with a welcome rain shower. The creator of your world might be a deity that looks just like you or maybe it was a giant dragonfly or maybe you saw a universal Mother and Father in the earth and the sky. The point: Your spirits and gods and creation stories are wholly dependent upon where your ancestors happened to settle and the physical environment in which that development took place.
Religions are different because in each case a different set of circumstances had to be dealt with and explained, requiring different adaptive and imaginative interpretations. None was more correct than the other. Absent an understanding of science, all came about because of what opportunities and obstacles Nature presented. Your goal was to help sustain your people, and not to know the objective truth of anything (which you would have had no way of knowing), and in that sense the stories that led to your survival at that time and place were necessary and sufficient.
(To be continued…)
Email Terry Mejdrich at mejdrichto@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.