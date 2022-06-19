One of the more perplexing discoveries about reality and how Nature works is the apparent contradiction between the macro (large) world we see around us and the subatomic world at the smallest scales. Each of these, the large and the very small, seem to have two different sets of rules that govern them, and one cannot be substituted for the other. In other words, the natural rules that seem to operate at the scale of the very small do not work at the very large, and vice versa.
At the level of the atom and smaller and particles of energy called photons (light particles) Nature gets pretty weird. Things can be at two different places at the same time, when attempting to measure one thing another thing vanishes, the mere act of looking at something changes the outcome. By a process known as ‘entanglement’ the actions of one particle instantly influence the actions of another no matter how far apart they are. And interactions between particles always happen with a level of uncertainty, i.e. this ‘underworld’ operates based, not on a strict cause-effect process, but always on probability. Like a game of chance.
The understanding of the bizarre nature of the subatomic world can be attributed to Albert Einstein and his insights, though Einstein himself could not come to terms with the idea of a random subatomic world completely devoid of deterministic rules. This led to his famous remark: ‘God does not play dice with the Universe.” He was not referring to the contemporary view of God as his God was Nature itself but rather the fact that the rules of the subatomic world seemed just too weird to be real. A subatomic particle can disappear from one place and reappear in another. Why can’t we?
At the level at which humans observe our surroundings, everything seems to progress in a very deterministic way. Everything that happens has a reason. The forces of Nature that we can observe with our senses work in ways that are predictable and that can be understood. Your dog tangles with a skunk and you ban him from the house. You throw a ball up and you expect it will come back down. You expect the sun to rise each morning and set each evening. You launch a rocket into space and with the correct thrust and guidance it might end up in orbit around Mars or Jupiter. There is no randomness here. Everything operates according to the rules of cause-effect. This view of reality is called ‘deterministic’ and it was the prevailing view amongst scientists especially during the 1800s and early 1900s. It is the view that if one had enough information about conditions right ‘now’ and with a computer powerful enough, one could predict the future until the end of time.
But that can’t happen for a few reasons. First the information required is far too vast, possibly infinite, to ever be able to predict every single outcome of every single interaction affecting every single particle. And second, while outcomes might be obvious at the human level, they are based on probabilities at the atomic level. So in a sense, at the level of the very small reality is based totally on the roll of the dice, hence Einstein’s remark.
But just how ‘real’ is the current understanding (called quantum mechanics) of the world of the atom? Is there any proof or is it just some crazy ideas physicists have come up with? Well the proof is in the pudding as they say. Your cell phone or your desktop computer would not be possible without the transistors that function because of scientists’ understanding of quantum effects. Add nuclear power, MRI technology in hospitals, and cutting edge research and application in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Even the instinctive navigation of a bird during migration may be possible because of quantum effects within the avian brain.
Einstein never came to terms with the idea of a subatomic world based on probabilities and not deterministic rules even though it was his own insights that led to quantum mechanics. In his later years he sought to find ‘deeper’ mathematical rules that would somehow unify the world of the large with the world of the very small, but without success. That search continues amongst physicists today. But for now it is as if Nature uses two totally different systems of rules: one for everything that we can see and interact with and one for how the basic parts of everything are put together and interact.
