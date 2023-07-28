Music plays an important role in the lives of many people today. It is a therapeutic method used to relieve stress, anxiety, and depression. Music is also a key factor in the healing process following incidents of sexual violence. It helps reconstruct the brain to begin imagining, thinking, and creating during the post traumatic process. “Improvising and practicing music therapy on your own can be an enriching and rewarding experience.” Victims of sexual violence use music therapy to ground themselves and surround themselves with things that feel familiar and concrete. Imagine being at work or school, your mind is racing and nothing can get you out of the spiral of stress, then your favorite song comes on. You get reminded of the time when you first heard the song, how happy it made you feel and why it became your favorite song. That feeling gives a sense of security and happiness to survivors during a time when all they feel is darkness.
Sexual Violence trauma is deep rooted and is known to impair and rewire the brain. Music therapy is a technique that is used to achieve positive outcomes and better mental health. It creates intrapersonal connection and experiences while allowing someone to feel and live freely in their own body. Someone who has experienced sexual violence is exposed to a level of violation that isn’t seen in other forms of trauma. Giving survivors the chance to reclaim their body and their feelings is something that music therapy greatly helps with. Music helps survivors to identify underlying sources of pain and work through them. “Musical experiences can open a window to emotional awareness and expression.” (Avalon, 2021)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.