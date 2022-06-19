May was a tumultuous month for my household. After a particularly stressful day, my wife and I tucked our son into bed and I sank into the sofa. My wife poured us a few drinks and took a seat beside me without saying anything. We just stared at the blank TV for a moment before I posed a question.
“When’s the last time we sat down and watched a movie together?”
She didn’t know the answer. We both had to think about it and concluded it was more than a year ago.
We both work a lot. She works from home, mostly in the evening after our toddler is asleep. There’s not much time for us to relax. If I’m being completely honest, I don’t even enjoy TV or movies anymore, at least not anything new. If I did have time, I’d likely watch something familiar.
Although we spend a bit of time watching children’s shows with our toddler, it got me thinking of some of my favorite movies. Last year, I wrote about some of my favorite albums, so I thought I’d try to write a bit about my favorite movies with the goal of finding selections from different decades. Here’s what I came up with:
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
This 80s classic by John Hughes made me want to be a confident, smooth-talking high school student who skips class without fear of consequences. Admittedly, I was probably more like his reluctant best friend, Cameron Frye, but at least I never destroyed a 1961 Ferrari. I’ve seen it a million times. It was one of the VHS tapes at my aunt and uncle’s house, so when we went to go visit, it was something the kids would watch if we were bored. I seem to remember that it was one of my uncle’s favorite movies, but I never confirmed if that was true. I should ask him.
Kelly’s Heroes (1970)
While their commanding officer is away, American soldiers learn about a cache of 14,000 gold bars behind enemy lines and fight their way deep into German territory to retrieve the treasure. The movie is as fun as it sounds and has an All-Star cast with Clint Eastwood as the main protagonist. Donald Sutherland is a hippy tank commander and Carroll O’Connor plays the brass who cheers on his team from headquarters. It’s over the top, loud, and even features a vintage Eastwood showdown at the end. It’s best not to take this film seriously. Just calm down with some of Sutherland’s tunes, get rid of those negative waves and enjoy the ride.
Forrest Gump (1994)
This is a movie I loved since I was a kid, but most of the jokes went right over my head. As the years went by, I understood more of the humor written in the script. It helps if you’re a history buff, since Gump inadvertently pulls the alarm on the Watergate scandal, initiates the jogging fad of the 70s, and shakes the hand of several U.S. Presidents. He even showed Elvis Pressly how to dance and he inspired one of John Lennon’s biggest hits. My wife thought it was odd that I think this movie is so funny. She hasn’t seen it in years, but her impression was that it’s a drama. I guess it has a little bit of everything, but it’s the comedy that keeps it fresh in my mind. I still joke about this movie with my family nearly 30 years later.
Help! (1965)
The Beatles star in a mix of music and slapstick British humor. The Fab Four travel all over the world attempting to remove a sacrificial ring that’s stuck on drummer Ringo Starr’s finger. Along the way, they’re chased by a deadly cult that’s determined to kill whoever wears the ring. There’s also a mad scientist hot on their tail, convinced the ring’s power will let him rule the world. The plot doesn’t have to make sense. It simply provides a vehicle for the band’s deadpan deliveries and goofy antics. Fans of the Beatles will also enjoy the musical performances scattered throughout the film. This movie is a bit hard to find, so it’s my favorite title in my DVD collection.
After creating my shortlist, I realized I have a penchant for comedies and a hard time choosing anything post-2000. I haven’t seen many films released before 1960, so I left those out. There’s a million more movies I can add to this list, but I kept the list limited. I’ll give you a similar challenge. What are your four favorite movies? I’d love to hear your answers.
