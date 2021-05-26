How Do You Worship God In Spirit And Truth?
“I worship in truth by reading the word of God and having faith that the word of God is 100 percent true, and that God is within me,” says Grace, 10.
Thank God that he has revealed himself in writing. Bible study is one of the most productive things anyone who wants to know God can do. On all the major issues of life, God has provided answers.
Grace has more to tell us: “Spirit is the heart of God and the heart of God is love. I worship in spirit with love. I also worship God in spirit by praying, which is communicating with God. It brings me closer to God because he is revealed to me through prayer.”
As Jesus told the Samaritan woman at the well, “God is spirit” (John 4:24a). Like so many today, the woman Jesus spoke with at the well wanted to focus on the visible.
When the woman perceived that Jesus was at least a prophet, she asked him a question about the proper place to worship. The Samaritans said it was at Mount Gerizim in Samaria where Abraham had offered a sacrifice. The Jews said the temple in Jerusalem was the place to worship.
In so many words, Jesus said the physical location of worship doesn’t matter. It’s the condition of the heart that matters. Those who worship God must worship him “in spirit and truth” (John 4:24b).
One would think after nearly 2,000 years since Jesus walked the earth that all Christian ministers would stop referring to a church building as the “house of God.” A beautiful church building is no more the house of God than my kitchen.
At one time, God’s presence dwelt in the Jerusalem temple, which was destroyed in A.D. 70. Today, the Jerusalem temple has been replaced by millions of living temples. God indwells all who trust the Lord Jesus as their savior (I Corinthians 6:19-20).
“I worship God in Spirit and truth mostly by singing and praying,” says Rebecca, 6.
When singing is mentioned, I think of David, the sweet Psalmist of Israel. Why did God call David a man after his own heart? David had a habit, a very intentional habit: “I have set the Lord always before me; because he is at my right hand I shall not be moved. Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoices; my flesh also will rest in hope” (Psalm 16:8-9).
David set the Lord before him constantly. As you read the Psalms that he composed, you see a man totally imbued with God. David cultivated a habit of always setting the Lord before him in his thinking, singing and actions. Yes, David sinned a few times when he failed to set the Lord before him, but he recovered. He finished life well. Singing godly songs is one way to keep your heart and mind on the Lord. If you don’t know it, all the Psalms were originally set to music.
“You can worship God anywhere!” says Karris, 5. “I can even worship God in my bedroom by praying to him, thanking God for my sisters, brothers and toys, or asking him for help when people are mean.”
Think about this: The condition of your heart (the inner condition of your soul) is far more important to God than your physical location.
Memorize this truth: “God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:24).
Ask this question: Are you worshiping God in spirit and truth?
