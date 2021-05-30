1901
June 1, 1901-John T. Jones, from Mountain, Mich., obtained a lease of the old Buckeye property, embracing 480 acres of land about seven miles east of Grand Rapids.
June 1, 1901-For the third time, Sheriff Tyndall has notified the proprietors and priestesses of the several houses of shady reputation in the village that they must move outside the county limits or stand dire consequences.
June 1, 1901-James Alexander has purchased the stock of W.J. Warner and will conduct the jewelry store in the same location.
1911
May 31, 1911-A class of 20 will receive diplomas at Grand Rapids High School. Jens Landey is valedictorian while Pearl Prideaux Gole is salutatorian.
1921
June 1, 1921-Excavation for the new Community Church started in Grand Rapids.
June 1, 1921-The Itasca Paper Co. mill resumed the making of print paper after a temporary shutdown due to the strike of paper makers. The places made vacant by men who have walked out have all been filled by paper makers from other places.
June 1, 1921-On the first ballot, the eight representatives from townships in the Second Commissioner District decided that Z.A. Cochran of Bigfork would be the representative of that district on the County Board of Commissioners. Cochran had five votes while Owen Skelly of Cohasset had three.
1931
June 3, 1931-William L. Carss, former Eighth District representative in Congress from Duluth, died.
June 3, 1931-The McVeigh Filling Station in Grand Rapids was robbed of a small sum of money from a bandit. Albert Ervin was the attendant.
June 3, 1931-Operations resumed for three important mines on the Western Mesaba Range. They are the Hill-Trumbull at Marble, the Holman Cliffs at Taconite and Canisteo Cliffs at Coleraine. There are about 375 men employed on the three properties.
1941
May 28, 1941-A whistler swan was found dead on the shores of Lake Winnibigoshish.
May 28, 1941-A total of 150 young men and women, from the largest class in history, will graduate from Grand Rapids High School.
May 28, 1941-Ed Wilson of Ball Club was elected president of the Executive Committee of the Chippewas of Minnesota.
May 28, 1941-Peter Witowski is the new professional at Pokegama Country Club.
May 28, 1941-The Sheldon Thomas Co. of Chicago, Ill., has purchased business frontage on First Avenue West in Grand Rapids and a contract for a new store building has been let.
1951
May 31, 1951-Kenneth McClelland, 14, Balsam Township, drowned while swimming at Blandin Beach in Grand Rapids.
May 31, 1951-Stanley Westra and Kenneth Shoemaker, both of Coleraine, earned Eagle Scout Awards.
May 31, 1951-JoAnn Kling, eighth grader from Greenway who won the state spelling bee with a perfect score, the first on record in Minnesota, was eliminated from the national spelling bee.
May 31, 1951-Mr. and Mrs. S.E. Dean sold their resort on Wabana Lake to William F. Miller of Jaynesville, Wis.
1961
May 29, 1961-American Legion officials have announced that a total of $126,763 has been expended by the community project committee for its recreation area since its start more than 10 years ago.
May 29, 1961-Cadet Marko L. Popovich of Marble will be graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
June 1, 1961-Pike for Vets has completed its 12th successful campaign to catch enough walleyes to feed every patient at Minneapolis VA Hospital on June 9.
June 1, 1961-A 200-acre fire swept across the White Oak meadows south of Deer River on Memorial Day. Game warden Robert Greig said that at least three does were seen leaving the area, indicating that their fawns may have been lost in the flames.
1971
May 27, 1971-Karen Fredrickson has been named valedictorian at Bigfork High School while Julie Holsman is salutatorian.
May 27, 1971-The former Village Inn in Grand Rapids, now known as the Oasis Inn, was purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Tony Hahne.
May 31, 1971-Chief speaker at commencement services for the 365 members of the Grand Rapids High School Class of 1971 will be Jeno F. Paulucci, president of Jeno’s Inc. of Duluth and a Grand Rapids resident in the late 1940s.
1981
May 28, 1981-Wayne Bailey was successful in his bid for the vacant Itasca County District 5 commissioner seat. He defeated opponent Armas Yuhala by 228 votes and carried nine precincts on the victory trail.
June 1, 1981-Portions of six Itasca County townships remain on a list of potential sites for a state hazardous waste disposal site.
June 1, 1981-The Grand Rapids City Council denied a grievance filed by two officers on the city police department. The two officers, Dave Bennett and Tom Roy, claimed that they were not promoted to the position of shift commander on a temporary basis upon the resignations of officer Bob Hince and officer Al Brooks who were both shift commanders.
June 1, 1981-A panel of judges denied an appeal by the Wasson Lake Property Owners Assoc. against the Itasca County Board and Lake County Enterprises, Inc. The court action was taken after the county board reaffirmed earlier action which approved the preliminary plat for the development of 78 acres on Wasson Lake.
1991
May 29, 1991-The gears continue to wind up to create the centennial celebration of the incorporation of the City of Grand Rapids on June 11, 1891, the date the city was incorporated. A celebration is planed for June 28 through July 7.
May 29, 1991-Itasca County commissioners voted to deny a petition and an Environmental Assessment Worksheet on a proposed gravel pit on Jess Harry Road in Grand Rapids Township.
May 29, 1991-Action by the Grand Rapids City Council opened the way for Blandin Paper Co. to expand its wood yard westward.
May 29, 1991-Michael Ruder, 26, Grand Rapids, was killed in a traffic accident on Highway 169 South.
June 2, 1991-Four Grand Rapids men were sentenced for damaging the Pokegama Golf Course with a motor vehicle to the tune of about $3,500.
June 2, 1991-The secretary of the International Judy Garland Club based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has agreed to collaborate with the Itasca County Historical Society: Judy Garland Exhibit and Festival over the next decade beginning in 1991.
June 2, 1991-Julia Bortz is the new director of the Sexual Assault Services in Itasca County in its new office in Grand Rapids.
2001
May 30, 2001-The Rapids School Board decided to close Balsam School with declining enrollment the main factor.
June 3, 2001-Gov. Jesse Ventura urged all involve in forest parochial concerns and the comfortable way of doing things to create a better management policy for the resource at the Minnesota Forest Summit at Sugar Lake Lodge.
June 3, 2001-Enticements and offers for Grand Rapids businesses to move to the East Range may be a good marketing plan to improve other communities, but aggravate Grand Rapids Mayor Juan Lazo.
June 3, 2001-Northern Minnesota’s Tracks & Trails has won an award in the Minnesota Associated Press Sports Association Contest.
June 3, 2001-A proposal to purchase property for a new fire hall on the south side of Grand Rapids brought stern comments from Mayor Juan Lazo and was pulled from the city council agenda pending additional information from the city staff.
2011
May 25, 2011-The Grand Rapids City Council denied a text amendment to allow recycling in areas zoned public use/shoreland public use.
May 25, 2011-Two 17-year-old males have been charged with misdemeanor falsely reporting a crime in an Amber Alert case where a false abduction report was filed.
May 29, 2011-After paying a bill, it effectively makes the city of Cohasset virtually debt free.
