But the LORD God called to the man and said to him, "Where are you?" 10 And he said, "I heard the sound of you in the garden, and I was afraid, because I was naked, and I hid myself." ESV Genesis 3:9
She had come into the church about ten minutes after the service began. Slipping in the front door she sat in the back so that she might not be noticed. After the sermon was preached and the congregation began to sing, she began to gather her belongings and head for the door. She wanted to stay anonymous, hidden, and in her mind… safe. She had been burned, hurt, and betrayed before by ministers and churches. In fact, she struggled with why she felt compelled to go into another church, even if she was determined to remain anonymous.
The greatest hurts in our lives come when those we trust wound us when we are vulnerable and exposed. The scars that are left on our memory from pastors and church members remain for a lifetime as we think back on the failures and hostility we faced when we needed them the most. These memories can even send us down the slippery slope of not just seeing the individuals that hurt us through the lens of pain, but we tend to transfer our hurt and spite on to the whole of Christianity.
The reality is we are all broken and have made tremendous mistakes in our lives, some of which we are still living with the consequences. This is true regardless of whether you are a pastor, member of a congregation, or never dared enter a church again. We all are as Adam and Eve, hiding in the thicket, trying to prevent our shame to be seen. We long for covering, so we cloth ourselves with self-righteousness, anger, judgmental stares, and we use words to deflect attention from ourselves an extort those around us we have deemed “worse off.” I wish this was only true in the churches, but it is seen in the workplace, at home around the dinner table, and it prevails on social media. The reason why it hurts so much when it comes from a church is because that is the one place we have been promised to be welcomed, embraced, cared for, and forgiven for our failures: not exploited and victimized.
When God found Adam and Eve hiding in the garden because of their shame, he did not stand them up in front of all creation and humiliate them. He did not berate them, call them names, scoff at them, or turn his back on them. He immediately, after explaining the consequences of their actions, began to explain His plan to restore them (Genesis 3:15). Yes, our Lord sent them out of the garden, but that was only for their protection from the Tree of Life. He did not want to chance them having to live eternally with their sin. Instead, He removed them and moved to them, where they were at. He met them in their vulnerability, their weakness, and not just them but also Abraham, Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, Luke, Paul, and the whole world including you and me. Think of the woman caught in adultery, the vertically challenged tax collector, or the thief on the cross. Did He hurl insults or stare judgmentally at them or did He move in compassion to their need?
Spiritual and religious trauma is a real thing. So many Christians from all denominations are haunted by the sins committed against them by their past churches. They feel as though they must go it alone when it comes to their faith or stay anonymous if they could bring themselves to go to another church. Some wounds run even deeper, where the pain they carry has petrified their heart toward the faith. It is part of or calling in this time and place to reach out to these children of God estranged by the past actions of their fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. Every day is an opportunity to show how God does not turn His back on us or them, but supplies us what we need, primarily the forgiveness only found in Christ. The church is a place where incredibly imperfect people come to an incredibly gracious God to be restored by Him.
That woman, who came to church a few minutes late and planned on leaving before the service concluded, forgot about the elderly man she walked by in the entrance of the church when she took her seat. But he did not forget about her. You see, he is a Vietnam Vet, and still remembers being spit on in the airport and called names. How his friends turned on him as if he were evil, and even the church he went to at the time, including the pastor, treated him with disdain. He spent many years away from the church and had done “the anonymous Christian” life he was witnessing in this woman. That’s why when she got up, he had already poured her a cup of coffee and was waiting by the entrance. He didn’t ask her to stay but walked her to her car. But in that 3-minute conversation things were said that she couldn’t get out of her mind all week. That’s why she went back the following Sunday and after the service stood in the parking lot drinking her coffee with him learning his story. To her amazement, a few years later she was the head of the mercy team at that congregation.
Church ministry is not about the big sanctuary, the huge numbers on Sunday morning, or the perfect appearance of the lives of the members. It is about the broken individual that makes up the body of Christ. It is about the pain their conscience is feeling, the hurts of their past, and the victory found in our Resurrected Lord for them. Church ministry is about God using each of us, just as he did the Vietnam Vet, to touch the lives and daily trials of His children, one moment at a time with His grace. His grace is what controls us; not our self-righteousness, judgment, or our anger to deflect attention away from our vulnerability and shame.
There are a lot of hurting and isolated people out their reeling from the hurts caused by people in the church. Please pray for the opportunity to speak with them, even if it is only for three minutes, and give them a glimpse into your vulnerability and how Jesus met you there. Give them a taste of genuine faith, as you live out you’re calling to be the image of Christ in this world (John 13:34-35). If you are reading this and have been relating to the woman in the opening story, please know, you may feel alone in your pain, but you are not alone in your experiences. Please find someone to talk to, and if you have no one, know that my office is always open if you would like to visit. Through it all, may God be given all the glory!
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy is pastor at First Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. Email him at pastorlovejoy@rocketmail.com
