Retired Grand Rapids Police Sergeant, Brent Bradley, and Doctor of Chiropractic, Jerrad Bergren, both Balsam Township supervisors, volunteered their time this past Saturday, unloading 17 various types of materials being accepted at the Bray Lake Canister site free of charge, along with Environmental Employee, Joe Huffman in the foreground.
Environmental Coordinator, Greg Stoltz, said the effort to clean up nuisance complaints of blight by enforcement was too expensive and didn’t bring the results that were anticipated.
Pam Brons, along with her daughter, Toshina, unload an old dresser at the Bray Lake Canister Site Day of Fight Blight.
Photos by Don Basista
A truck is rolling on a 40 cubic yard canister load of debris to be hauled away from the Bray Lake Canister site on a day of Fight Blight, a total of seven were hauled away on the day of fight Blight.
The Thronson Family, Jack, Kristi, and Vickie, from County Road 52 area, were busy unloading old lumber.
