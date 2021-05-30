The sun has finally set on Forest Lake Elementary School.
If you drive by the school today, you’ll see nothing but a pile of rubble with heavy machinery perched on top. Many memories were made inside that building, and as a former student, it’s a sad sight to see.
Earlier this month, I drove by the school to take photos of the demolition. I attended the school from kindergarten to fifth grade. I began to reminisce. Up popped memories I hadn’t thought of in years.
Field trips to the zoo, mine pits, and science museums. Class parties for Christmas. Exchanging Valentine’s Day cards with classmates. Book fairs. Cub Scout meetings after class. They were all memorable experiences.
One winter, me and some friends got trapped in the school’s fire escape. We were horsing around at some after-school event and decided to exit through the fire escape located between the two upper classrooms. The door that led to the stairs locked behind us. When we went down the stairs to open the exit door, it was frozen shut and blocked by a mass of snow and ice on the outside. We had to resort to shear force and slammed our shoulders into the heavy metal door until it budged open just enough to escape.
I’m not an Olympic-caliber athlete, but I always looked forward to hitting a homerun in gym class while playing wiffle ball. Our teacher, Mr. Coleman, would give you a piece of Bubblicious Bubble Gum if you hit a home run. I can’t think of greater motivation than that. I’d probably have a Pulitzer by now if they still did that today (subtle hint, boss). I’m happy to say I can afford my own pack of gum now, but it’s better if you earn it.
Hockey was a big part of my elementary experience. I spent countless hours playing hockey at the outdoor rink. Team practices were common at Forest Lake, and I did play a few outdoor games there, but by the time I started playing, most games were held indoors at the IRA Civic Center.
Pickup hockey games Forest Lake were the highlight of the winter. We’d skate all evening. When it was time to leave, we’d unlace our skates to the stale hum of the warming shack’s heater. The shack was just a little wooden building with bad lighting and wobbly benches, but it was somehow comforting after an evening of skating.
Another personal favorite was Rocket Day. The fourth and fifth grade classes got to order model rockets from a catalogue. I remember carefully contemplating which rocket to choose. It was a big decision at the time. We assembled the rockets once they arrived and we then spent the day launching them high into the sky. Science class wasn’t so boring that afternoon.
I touch base with a few old friends every-now-and-then, but never much more than a few messages online. Many seem to be out-of-town or out-of-state. Oh well, I was gone for 20 years. Now that I’m back, it’s weird to see the school lying in ruin. My dad said he attended Kindergarten there the year it opened. My siblings and most of their children went there, too.
I haven’t stepped foot in that building for more than 20 years, but it’s sad to see it go.
Farewell, Forest Lake. I’ll miss you.
