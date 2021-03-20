Bitcoin and Ethereum are popular topics today due to their significant historical growth and financial volatility. Elon Musk’s Electric car manufacturer Tesla recently invested 1.5 Billion Dollars into Bitcoin helping to build trust in the platform. So, what is Bitcoin? What are cryptocurrencies? How do they work? To help demystify bitcoin, we must take a step back and understand a technology called blockchain.
Blockchain is a data storage technology which has some unique attributes. Blockchain takes a bunch of data and stores it in a record format called a block. This block of data is then linked to the previous block of data forming a chain of data. This should be familiar concept to most computer programmers as what they call linked lists. Where blockchain becomes interesting is the involvement of a type of cryptography called hashes that make the previous records pretty much permanent.
Hashes are a one-way encoding mechanism that allow you to create a fingerprint of sorts for data. You never need to know what the data is, but you can validate the data has not been changed in any way. It is a one-way encoding mechanism in that we can easily get the fingerprint from the data, but it is virtually impossible to get the data from the fingerprint. This allows a person to send data to another person along with the fingerprint, and the recipient can verify the data has not been altered.
In a blockchain, each block contains a fingerprint that relied on the previous block to create its own fingerprint. Since each block relies on the previous block for its own fingerprint, once cannot modify any block of data on the chain without changing not only its own fingerprint, but every fingerprint that is on the block after it! And this is the beauty of blockchain.
Blocks become permanent members of the blockchain. There is no method of changing or removing a block of data once it is written to the chain. Therefore, blockchains are effectively immutable storage devices for blocks of data.
Today, blockchains are being investigated as methods for storing everything from medical records, validating votes during elections, financial services, and anti-counterfeiting measures just to start. The ability to have these blocks of data stored in a manner where nothing can be modified without invalidating everything after it has significant implications everywhere.
Having a basic understanding of blockchain technology is important to understanding how blockchain is driving cryptocurrencies which will be covered next month.
Christopher Carlson, MA, MBA is a Grand Rapids native. He leads the critical database team for Optum, a part of UnitedHealth Group. He has an undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato as well as graduate degrees from St. John’s University and St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. He resides in Grand Rapids with his beautiful wife and wonderful daughter.
