Students from Northern Lights Student Ministries were selling bratwurst, polish sausage, chips, and soft drinks at the Super One Brat Barn to raise money for a trip to the Life Conference in Orlando next year.
The conference is held every four years and is aimed at growing faith and giving leadership training to high school students.
The youth group is a part of New Song Alliance Church in Grand Rapids and meets every Wednesday night. Youth Pastor Josh Lewins was grilling food while chaperoning the event.
“It’s been a pretty cool opportunity to be out here and bless the community,” Lewins said.
About 20 students were volunteering at the Brat Barn to raise money for next year’s trip. Student fundraisers were split into groups, with some working in the Brat Barn and others waving signs on Highway 169 to attract customers.
Jessica Fairbanks of Deer River was serving food to customers and said she looks forward to attending the Life Conference next year.
“I’m having so much fun,” Fairbanks said.
Autumn Kemppainen is also planning on attending next year’s life conference.
“It’s just really fun to hang out with everyone and see the smile on peoples’ faces when we hand them the brats and chips,” Kemppainen said. “I’m pretty excited to learn about Jesus and I’m excited to go to Florida because the last time I was there I was only three years old.”
Reiley Leppanen said she is looking forward to meeting other students at the Life Conference.
“Lots of youth groups get together there,” Leppanen said. “We’re excited for that and this is one of the fundraisers that we’re doing for the trip.”
Super One’s Brat Barn is available for nonprofits to raise money for their organizations. Northern Lights Student Ministries will be raising funds at Super One’s Brat Barn from Thursday, July 29 to Saturday July 31 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
