Yanni Gyros serving Itasca, St. Louis counties for 41 years

Photos by Don Basista

Vaso, Yanni Papaioannon, along with their daughter, Aristea, have a photo taken recently by their trailer at their business-residence on Highway 169 on the east side of Hibbing.  

They are the main reason many people attend area events. There are those who don’t put those events on their calendars for the parades, the art, the music. No, they flock to these events for the summer taste of authentic gyros, shaved meat smothered in tzatziki sauce, topped with fresh veggies and all wrapped-up in warm flatbread. And they will stand in long lines to wait to order one. 

In northeastern Minnesota, no one does gyros better than Yanni Papaioannon. A first-generation immigrant, Papaioannon came to America from Greece with his family in 1971, and he later returned to Greece in 1978 when he married his wife Vaso.

