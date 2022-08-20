Yanni Gyros serving Itasca, St. Louis counties for 41 years

They are the main reason many people attend area events. There are those who don’t put those events on their calendars for the parades, the art, the music. No, they flock to these events for the summer taste of authentic gyros, shaved meat smothered in tzatziki sauce, topped with fresh veggies and all wrapped-up in warm flatbread. And they will stand in long lines to wait to order one.
In northeastern Minnesota, no one does gyros better than Yanni Papaioannon. A first-generation immigrant, Papaioannon came to America from Greece with his family in 1971, and he later returned to Greece in 1978 when he married his wife Vaso.
They both then returned to America, and in 1981 the both of them began selling classic Greek gyros out of a small used trailer at various community events.
The Papaioannons had two daughters, Aristea and Panagiota. Both girls graduated from Hibbing High School before going on to further their education at St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota in Duluth. When they could, Aristea and Panagiota helped out their parents in a newer trailer selling gyros.
Panagiota now lives in Greece and is a teacher, Aristea stays with the family business.
This is their 41st year, having two trailers at busy functions and holidays with four to five people working in each trailer serving long lines in Itasca and St. Louis counties.
Speaking on behalf of her parents Aristea said, "Food brings people together, it's a simple way to share our culture, spread joy, and connect with the people in our community. Our secret ingredient is loving what we do for over 40 years.”
During weekdays, they sell their gyros out of a single trailer at their Hibbing residence on Highway 169 where they also have long lines at lunch hour. On busy weekends, Aristea says they will often have two trailers out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.