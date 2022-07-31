Yanmar promotes maintenance kits for convenient servicing

Yanmar Compact Equipment promotes its maintenance kits for simple and convenient service interval maintenance of Yanmar machines. Available for all current and many legacy models, the maintenance kits are available exclusively through Yanmar Compact Equipment dealers and come personalized with items such as filters and fluids for Yanmar mini excavators, wheel loaders and tracked carriers. All of the included components are genuine Yanmar OEM parts, ensuring customers can achieve the best possible machine performance and longevity.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Yanmar Compact Equipment operators to keep their equipment running smoothly through routine maintenance,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “These maintenance kits not only provide a convenient option to help customers keep up with service intervals, the use of OEM parts can also reduce the life cycle cost of the equipment.”

