Yanmar Compact Equipment North America to highlight new products at Equip Expo 2022

Photos courtesy of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America

Above, ASV’s new Yanmar-powered RT-50 and RT-40 Posi-Track® loaders will make their debut at the Equip Exposition while the MAX-Series RT-135F and RT-75 loaders will be showcased at the tradeshow for the first time.

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV brands, prepares to debut new products at the Equip Exposition October 18-21, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. Yanmar Compact Equipment will feature the newly introduced next-generation ViO17-1E mini excavator along with the ViO35-6A and SV40 models. Additionally, ASV’s new Yanmar-powered RT-50 and RT-40 Posi-Track® loaders will make their tradeshow debut while the MAX-Series RT-135F and RT-75 loaders will be showcased at the tradeshow for the first time. Both brands will be at booth #1142 and will also feature the equipment digging, backfilling and grading in demo area booth #7766D.

“We are thrilled to have both an indoor booth space and a large outdoor demo area to showcase some of our newest additions to the Yanmar CE and ASV lineups,” said Regan Meyer, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America marketing manager. “The new machines and two brands demonstrate how we strive to create equipment that meets the individual needs of our customers and helps take their businesses to new levels. We look forward to showcasing our newest solutions for the industry.”

