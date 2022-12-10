Yanmar and ASV take home EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value Awards for 2022

EquipmentWatch named the Yammar V10 wheel loader a winners of a 2022 Highest Retained Value Award.

EquipmentWatch announced Yanmar Compact Equipment North America brands, Yanmar and ASV, have been named winners of the 2022 Highest Retained Value Awards. These are the only industry award programs that leverage third-party, unbiased, data to identify equipment that is projected to best hold its value in the next five years.

Yanmar received the HRVA in the small wheel loader category with its model V10. ASV took home the HRVA in the compact track loader category with its VT-70 High Output model.


