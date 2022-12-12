EquipmentWatch announced Yanmar Compact Equipment North America brands, Yanmar and ASV, have been named winners of the 2022 Highest Retained Value Awards. These are the only industry award programs that leverage third-party, unbiased, data to identify equipment that is projected to best hold its value in the next five years.
Yanmar received the HRVA in the small wheel loader category with its model V10. ASV took home the HRVA in the compact track loader category with its VT-70 High Output model.
“Yanmar is focused on reliability, and we take pride in engineering the best compact equipment solutions in the industry. Receiving Highest Retained Value Awards speaks to our commitment to building hardworking compact equipment that you can depend on,” said Regan Meyer, YCENA marketing manager.
The compact design of the V10 wheel loader features sophisticated electronics for optimum control and performance. This performance combined with Yanmar’s recognized dependability means the V10 wheel loader can finish jobs faster with less down time and deliver more value to an operator’s business.
With 40-degrees of articulation in each direction, the V10’s single pin design provides greater stability and improved steering precision with less need for adjustments or maintenance. Operators can choose and quickly swap from several available specialty buckets, grapples and fork attachments giving your wheel loader even greater jobsite versatility.
“At the heart of our V10 you’ll find a turbocharged, 72-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine. Combined with smooth hydrostatic transmission and advanced hydraulics, the V10 can lift heavier loads faster and with greater precision. All of this is bolstered by Yanmar’s legendary dependability,” said Frank Gangi, Yanmar product manager.
ASV VT-70 High Output
Built with next-generation MAX-Series features and patented Posi-Track® technology, the VT-70 High Output offers the increased power and torque that operators need.
The ASV VT-70 High Output is powered by a turbocharged 74.3-horsepower Deutz 2.2-liter diesel engine. The combination of an optimized hydraulic system and Posi-Track ® undercarriage provides superior efficiency and transfer of power to work. This allows the VT-70 High Output to run attachments more efficiently than even higher-horsepower competitive units. Internal rollers prevent friction loss in the undercarriage, and since the undercarriage is separate from the chassis, operators get greater pushing power, traction and efficiency.
“We built the VT-70 with serviceability in mind. Operators get easy access to their daily service points, including the air filter, battery, and oil filter. This allows you to spend less time on maintenance and more time on the job,” said Buck Storlie, ASV Product Manager. “With the highest-available torque, the VT-70 offers increased power that operators need to work faster and be more productive every day.”
This machine’s robust hydraulic system allows for optimal performance and efficiency. Large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps enable operators to run a variety of demanding attachments more easily. Comparatively, the VT-70 High Output’s auxiliary hydraulic system optimizes power flow, while competing units can lose as much as 30 percent of their horsepower doing the same tasks.
“The EquipmentWatch analysts are excited to mark the 7th year of the Highest retained Value Awards,” said Jessica Carr, Director of Data and Analytics. “The team continues to react to market dynamics, fine-tune the analysis, and expand our database. To see so many repeat winning manufacturers – considering our deepened insight – is a testament to how well their equipment holds value.”
