Changes are on the horizon for Woodland Bank in Grand Rapids.
A project to construct a new branch office in Grand Rapids is underway and the previous facility is now being demolished. The new branch office will be constructed at the same property, located at 2610 US Highway 169 in Grand Rapids.
While construction of a new building is underway, Woodland Bank is operating in a temporary workspace in front of the old building.
The bank’s temporary home, a trailer located in front of its old building, is available to customers for drive-through service and a night drop depository is also available for use.
