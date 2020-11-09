Family-owned business offers in-store services and custom designs
Ken and Kathy Anderson didn’t expect to relocate this year, but 2020 revealed new opportunities. After owning White Bear Jewelers in White Bear Lake for 25 years, the couple decided to move to Grand Rapids and open a new store—White Pine Jewelers.
Ken and Kathy moved up to Grand Rapids from White Bear Lake, but they are not strangers to the area. Ken’s father built a cabin on Sugar Lake in Cohasset in 1971. His sister bought the family cabin while Ken and Kathy bought a cabin on Pokegama Lake. This summer they decided to sell their home in White Bear Lake to live permanently, year-round in Grand Rapids.
“It’s kind of my second hometown,” Ken commented.
White Pine Jewelers officially opened about three weeks ago. The decision to move came along with the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the couple to temporarily close their store in White Bear Lake. Although they were able to make the adjustments to continue even with COVID-19 safety restrictions, they decided it was time to move to their next home.
“It’s kind of fun to do something. You get kind of stagnant, 25 years in the same place. This has given me new life,’ said Ken.
“He’s where he wants to be. He’s got hunting and fishing,” Kathy added.
Ken is a master watchmaker, goldsmith and stone setter. Kathy provides appraisals and custom jewelry designs. They are joined by their daughter-in-law, Taylor Anderson, who works as a sales associate. The full range of services includes custom CAD Design, insurance appraisal, watch repair, battery installation, watchband sizing and replacement, stone setting, chair solder and repair, tips and prongs, and ring sizing.
One of the most unique offerings of White Pine Jewelers is their use of the custom CAD Design program CounterSketch. With more than 10,000 designs that can all be manipulated, Kathy is trained to create custom jewelry designs. From making the perfect engagement ring to updating a wedding ring to redesigning a family heirloom, the program only allows for designs that are up to industry standards so customers are getting the highest quality piece.
The design and creation process takes about a month to complete. Kathy works with the customer to create the design on CounterSketch. This can include changing the stone size, stone placement, color of the band, and much more. CounterSketch allows the customer to see the design come to life on the screen and in their hands. A 3D model of the jewelry piece is made so the customer can see and feel what the piece will look like. Then any final adjustments to the design are made and the piece is created.
With Ken’s long list of industry skills, about 95% of the pieces are able to be created right here in Grand Rapids at White Pine Jewelers. If there is a need to send the piece elsewhere, Ken and Kathy get permission from the owner to send the piece to another jeweler.
“I try my very best, especially with heirloom pieces, to keep them here,” Kathy stated.
Kathy commented on the stories and sentiments heirloom jewelry pieces often have.
“I’ve had people cry because they didn’t think there was anything that could be done like it,” said Kathy.
Sometimes the designs can be a simple change, such as adding new stones. Other times, a piece can be completely transformed.
“Sometimes if it's a ring, and she doesn’t want a ring, we will cut and dice that ring to make a pendant,” said Kathy. “There're so many emotional attachments to jewelry, I try to keep the integrity is something I try to do, and to give those heirlooms new life.”
In addition to CounterSketch, White Pine Jewelers also offers magnetic sample pieces in the store for customers to put together different bands and stones to create the perfect piece of jewelry. Kathy noted that this allows them to sell pieces that the customer truly loves, instead of stock pieces.
“Even when we had stock, it was never right,” said Kathy. “So we’re able to have samples here from which we can create exactly what you want instead of pushing our inventory.”
Kathy and Ken love living in Grand Rapids are looking forward to working with the community. They want the community to know that service comes first at White Pine Jewelers.
White Pine Jewelers is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m to 2 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday. They are also available by appointment.
White Pine Jewelers is located at 1271 S Pokegama Ave, Suite A, Grand Rapids, Minn. Contact Ken, Kathy and Taylor by calling 218-999-0175 or email whitepinejewelers@paulbunyan.net.
For more information, visit their website at www.whitepinejewelers.com.
