Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Minnesota to highlight this critical industry and the many career opportunities in this in-demand field.

Manufacturing provided 14% of the state’s gross domestic product and accounted for 11.4% of statewide employment in 2020. Over 309,000 people work in manufacturing in Minnesota, and, in terms of direct and indirect jobs, manufacturing supports almost 900,000 jobs, or roughly 33% of all the state’s jobs. Average annual wages for workers in manufacturing are $70,860, 10% higher than across all industries in Minnesota.

Minnesota has more than 8,000 manufacturers making a wide range of products. Most manufacturing jobs in the state are concentrated in food manufacturing, computer and electronic products, fabricated metal products, machinery, medical devices and miscellaneous products, printing, plastics and chemical products. 

To find upcoming events and resources for employers and career seekers, visit careerforcemn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments