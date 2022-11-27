Wabana Creek Decoys: The story that started a business

When Zak Edminster, 29, his wife and two children moved into their new home in Wabana Township, they remodeled part of the garage into what is now known as the home of Wabana Creek Decoys.
Currently a teacher with the local school district, Edminster made his first decoy with his dad, Lance Edminster, out in the garage when he was in sixth grade. This was in 2006 and he did not make another decoy for some time.
“Then I saw decoys made by my grandfather, Joe Edminster, in a book titled ‘Fish Decoy Makers Past and Present’, by Donald Peterson. Later, I found out that Grandpa still had one of those original decoys. That inspired me to recreate both of the original decoys, based upon the book’s photos, to give him as a Christmas present in 2016. A couple of months later my grandpa gave me the original folk art sunfish that was featured in the book. It was at this time that decoy making sparked my interest and I became ‘addicted’ to it rather quickly,” recalls Edminster.
In 2017, he started carving more frequently and that is when Wabana Creek Decoys was first created. Edminster’s first decoy show was the 11th annual Bill Green Fish Decoy Show and he has attended the event ever since. He just started attending another show, ‘The Gathering’ in Perham, this past spring.
“In the years coming, I will be carving solely to enter into contests at Perham, Minn., and Monroe, Mich.,” explained Edminster. “I want to share my craft and creativity with others who have a love for darkhouse spearing decoys.”
Edminster’s favorite darkhouse spearing memory was the time his grandpa owned the River Rat Bait store in Cohasset, Minn.
“I was at the River Rat one day when my grandpa gave me a handmade custom spear. The spear maker was Butch Markovich, who was the owner of Lawrence Lake Welding and also a friend of my grandpa’s. My grandpa asked Butch to make a custom 6-tine spear that was smaller and easier to handle for a kid like me. Before we left to go spearing one day, my grandpa gave me the spear at the River Rat and we headed for Lake Winnibigoshish, also known as Winnie.”
Edminster says he remembers the ride clearly as he was so excited to get out to the darkhouse. “We arrived at Winnie, and I remember that it was quite a long sit & we did not see anything all morning. We were packing up to head out and a nice-sized pike slid into the hole. My grandpa, without hesitation, threw his spear and barely hit the pike with one tine. I remember him saying, ‘Spear him, spear him!’”
Edminster grabbed his brand new custom spear and stuck the fish a second time.
“As a five-year-old, a 13-pound northern looked ‘massive’ to me. That was the first and only fish ever taken with that spear. To this day, the spear is retired on my wall with a picture of grandpa and me. After this amazing experience with my grandpa, I have been addicted to the sport of darkhouse spearing and have speared every winter since 1999.”
Edminster says he feels honored to be asked to be the ‘featured carver’ at the Bill Green Fish Decoy Show.
“Bill Green is one of my favorite decoy makers. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my grandpa for caring for me and taking me on this journey. Your love for me will forever impact my life and the craft that I love.”
Edminster encourages others to take their sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters spearing as it “will spark a lifetime of memories and passion for the outdoors.”
