Wabana Creek Decoys: The story that started a business

Zak Edminster at home in his garage which he turned into the new headquarters of his business Wabana Creek Decoys.

When Zak Edminster, 29, his wife and two children moved into their new home in Wabana Township, they remodeled part of the garage into what is now known as the home of Wabana Creek Decoys.

Currently a teacher with the local school district, Edminster made his first decoy with his dad, Lance Edminster, out in the garage when he was in sixth grade. This was in 2006 and he did not make another decoy for some time.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments