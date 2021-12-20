GRAND RAPIDS – At the Visit Grand Rapids Board of Directors annual meeting on Dec. 1, Jeff Johns was approved as a new board director effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Johns is the Site Manager at the Forest History Center and the interim Director of Greater MN Sites for Minnesota Historical Society. Johns fills a non-lodging and area attraction representation on the VGR Board.
The following were voted as 2022 Visit Grand Rapids Officers: Kris Ives-President (Timberlake Lodge Hotel & IM Hotel), Lewis Kellin-Vice President (Hotel Rapids & Lake & Co Loft), Dan Tembreull-Secretary/Treasurer (Nevaeh Properties), and Adam Lambrecht – Past President (Rising Eagle Resort).
Retiring Visit Grand Rapids Board of Directors are Wayne Roskos (Rapids Radio LLC), and Roy Smith (Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Chairperson).
Visit Grand Rapids is the destination marketing organization for the greater Grand Rapids, Minnesota area. VGR has two man focuses: advocacy for the Itasca area tourism and hospitality industry, and to market and promote the greater Grand Rapids area.
Visit Grand Rapids is funded by 3 percent lodging tax that is collected by 31 lodging properties that are: hotels/motels, resorts, bed and breakfast, and vacation rental by owner lodging properties located in the greater Grand Rapids area.
VGR staff focuses on destination marketing campaigns that attract visitors to vacation in the greater Grand Rapids, MN area. The opportunity to the community is increased economic impact through travel and tourism.
A secondary opportunity for the community of this marketing and promotion is that once people visit here, that they like it so much they want to relocate here, start a business here or expand their business here.
Visit Grand Rapids partners with organizations like the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce for advocacy on behalf of tourism and hospitality, and the Itasca Economic Development Corporation for small business growth and development resources and business relocation efforts.
Visit Grand Rapids also partners and collaborates with area attractions, scenic byways, neighboring tourism bureau’s and regional tourism bureaus and other marketing organizations to maximize the tourism lodging tax dollars that are used to market and promote.
Visit Grand Rapids is overseen by an eight-member Board of Directors, and has two full time staff: Megan Christianson, Executive Director and Lilly Smith, Marketing Coordinator.
