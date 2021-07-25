CareerForce Veterans Employment Services and the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs invite all veterans, active military members and their spouses to a Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, July 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Work for an employer that recognizes and appreciates your experience and the value you bring to their team! Employers participating in the Veterans Virtual Career Fair are encouraged to offer veterans full-time jobs with benefits and family-sustaining wages. 

View the list of more than 200 participating employers at https://www.careerforcemn.com/employers-participating-veterans-virtual-career-fair-july-29-2021

Resumes are not required to participate in this event but are encouraged. Only PDF versions may be uploaded. Visit CareerForce for resume assistance. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments