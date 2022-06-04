CHISHOLM – Koochiching County officials, residents, and volunteers are nearing their fourth week straight of filling sandbags at Kerry Park in International Falls and placing around the homes of the most vulnerable citizens in the International Falls/Kabetogama area.
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) has supported efforts so far in the northern part of its service area by donating food and beverages to volunteers with help from UWNEMN Partner Agency American Red Cross of Minnesota. As time wears on and flooding continues, UWNEMN has stepped up its efforts and is recruiting volunteers from the Iron Range to assist their neighbors to the north.
UWNEMN is hoping to fill four buses with volunteers this month – one on June 8, one on June 9, one and June 14, and another on June 15 – to travel to and from International Falls to fill and place sandbags.
“After speaking with county officials, it was clear volunteers are desperately needed there – not just to help with flooding but to provide relief to volunteers who have been working without a break for almost a month,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay.
UWNEMN will provide transportation via a coach bus, light breakfast, lunch, and snacks to volunteers who sign up for their “Sandbag Bus.” The bus will depart from UWNEMN’s office in Chisholm at 7 a.m. on each designated day and return by 5 p.m.
Groups and individuals ages 16+ are encouraged to sign up to fill the buses. A minimum of 25 volunteers is required to secure group transportation.
“Hundreds of people have shared our message, so the word is getting out,” Shay said. “I really hope we get enough volunteers to fill our first buses next week!”
The message has spread all the way to International Falls, and residents have reached out to UWNEMN with gratitude for the effort.
KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc., Koochiching County Support Specialist Amy Mortenson said residents are exhausted and deeply appreciative of the help.
“Today one [resident] shared how thankful he and his wife were to see volunteers arrive with sandbags,” she said. “Due to medical reasons, neither of them can sandbag, and he said it was a very emotional experience to have people working to save your home - people who were just there to help, out of the goodness of their hearts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.