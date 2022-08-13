Upcoming webinars for business owners, tax professionals Aug 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Minnesota Department of Revenue is offering a new webinar on Pass-Through Entity Tax (PTE) for business owners and tax professionals.What does this webinar cover?This webinar will cover the PTE election and related topics, including:Qualifications for making the electionInstructionsEstimating the tax amountAvoiding the additional tax charge if you make the PTE electionWe'll also walk through an example and allow time to answer your questions.How do I register for a webinar?Register by selecting the date that works for you. If you do not find a date that works for you, check our Business Income Tax Webinars webpage (https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/business-income-tax-webinars) and future emails as we continually add new classes.Upcoming dates and times:August 16, 10 to 11 a.m.August 23, 10 to 11 a.m.Note: All times are in Central Time. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Primary results: State and county Bruce Erwin Korpi 1953-2022 Dasovich is candidate for Itasca County Sheriff Sheryl Rae Tverberg 1943-2022 Delores “Dee” Herfindahl 1933-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
