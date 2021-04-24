St. Paul – Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 percent in March, down from a revised 4.4 percent in February, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The unemployment rate decline was due to people leaving the labor force primarily from unemployment, but also from employment. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate decreased from 68 percent to 67.8 percent, dropping back to where it sat in April 2020. It was 70.2 percent in February 2020, prior to the pandemic recession. Nationally, the unemployment rate fell two-tenths to 6.0 percent, with labor force participation up one-tenth point to 61.5 percent.
Minnesota gained 21,600 jobs, up 0.8 percent, in March on a seasonally adjusted basis. This puts Minnesota 19,900 jobs above the state’s previous pandemic peak in October 2020. The private sector gained 23,300 jobs, up 1.0 percent, bringing private sector employment 21,700 jobs above its October 2020 level. The U.S. gained 916,000 jobs,up 0.6 percent over the month, in March on a seasonally adjusted basis.
“It’s good to see Minnesota’s job growth reach its highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, but we still have a long way to go,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “There are over 100,000 job postings in the state, and we need to make sure more Minnesotans are aware of these opportunities to get back into the labor force. At DEED, we are continuing extensive outreach to unemployed Minnesotans to let them know about opportunities for in-demand jobs with local employers who are hiring now.”
Seven supersectors gained jobs, three lost jobs, and Mining & Logging held steady in March on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Gains were largest in Construction, up 7,900 jobs or 6.8 percent; Professional & Business Services, up 5,500 jobs or 1.5 percent; Leisure & Hospitality, up 4,300 jobs or 2.0 percent over the month; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, up 3,900 or 0.8 percent;Manufacturing, up 1,900 jobs or 0.6 percent; Other Services, up 400 jobs or 0.4 percent; and Education and Health Services, up 300 jobs or 0.1 percent over the month.
Losses were in Government, down 1,700 jobs or 0.4 percent; Financial Activities, down 500 jobs or 0.3 percent and Information, down 400 jobs or 1 percent.
Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 225,200 jobs, or 54.1 percent of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis. The private sector has regained 56.3 percent of the jobs lost.
Over the year in March, Minnesota shed 167,206 payroll jobs, down 5.7 percent.
This is an improvement from last month when Minnesota was down 7.3 percent over the year. The private sector shed 145,364 jobs over the year, down 5.8 percent in March. U.S. over-the-year job loss stood at 4.4 percent for total nonfarm and 4.3 percent for private sector employment in March, an improvement from February.
All supersectors continued to show over-the-year job losses in Minnesota and nationally.
Over-the-year job losses in Minnesota were still greatest in Leisure & Hospitality, down 21.5 percent or 54,691 jobs. Other supersectors with a high share of job losses were Information, down 12.0 percent or 5,427 jobs; Other Services, down 10.9 percent or 12,291 jobs;Mining & Logging, down 6.7 percent or 426 jobs; Government down 5.1 percent or 21,842 jobs;and Professional & Business Services, down 5.0 percent or 18,697 jobs over the year.
Only two supersectors in Minnesota showed strength over the year compared to the U.S. Logging & Mining job loss in Minnesota remains below U.S. job loss, down 6.7 percent in Minnesota compared to 9.1 percent nationally. Employment in Education & Health Services was down 3.5 percent in Minnesota compared to 3.9 percent nationally. In Minnesota,strength was in Educational Services (non-public – down 3.1 percent in Minnesota and 6.2 percent nationally) as well as Nursing and Residential Care Facilities (down 2.9 percent in Minnesota and 9.1 percent nationally).
Employment fell in February over the year in all Minnesota Metropolitan Statistical Areas.
