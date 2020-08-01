The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the award of three Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs) totaling $6,268,512 to help address the workforce-related impacts of the coronavirus. Funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided $345 million for DWGs to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. This latest award follows six previous waves of funding, bringing the total amount awarded to states and territories to $245,249,950.
“With more businesses across the country reopening, this federal funding allows localities to provide reemployment services focused on the areas where it’s most needed,” said Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “Given the flexibilities provided for these funds, we hope these funds allow the awardees to continue the momentum we are seeing as the economy roars back to life.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared coronavirus a nationwide public health emergency on Jan. 31, 2020. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also issued coronavirus emergency declarations for states, outlying areas, and Indian tribal governments on March 13, 2020. These declarations enable the Secretary of Labor to award Disaster Recovery DWGs to help address the workforce-related impacts of this public health emergency.
Disaster Recovery DWGs may provide eligible participants disaster-relief employment to address coronavirus impacts within their communities, as well as employment and training activities. Employment Recovery DWGs provide reemployment services to eligible individuals affected by mass layoffs, such as those resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
The recipients are the Tanana Chiefs Conference in Alaska, the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.
For further information about the coronavirus, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.
