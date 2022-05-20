During the month of March, Northview Bank hosted a Food Drive in all twelve of their branch locations. The Food Drive was started to team up with the community to help give back to those in need. Donation boxes were provided in each of the branches and collected a total of 1,421.7 pounds of food to donate to local nonprofits. Some of the non-profits include Family Pathways of Sandstone, Moose Lake Area Food Shelf, Tri-Community Food Shelf, Floodwood Area Food Shelf, Grace House of Grand Rapids, Deer River Area Food Shelf, Bruno Area Food Shelf and Hubbard County Food Shelf.
To encourage donations, Northview Bank ran a friendly branch competition, encouraging each of their branch locations to use their creativity to create donation boxes in the branch lobbies. The contest was run through their Facebook page, with their Grand Rapids branch winning the competition by creating a jeep out of cardboard boxes with the tagline, “Beep, beep. Let’s fill the jeep!”
At the end of the competition, all branches weighed their donations. The totals were: Askov – 80 lbs, Barnum – 96 lbs, Cromwell – 200 lbs, Deer River – 178.9 lbs, Floodwood – 44.2 lbs, Grand Rapids – 89.6 lbs, Hinckley – 151 lbs, Kerrick – 40 lbs, Park Rapids – 191 lbs, Sandstone – 48 lbs, and Willow River – 105 lbs.
“Northview Bank is a community bank that loves to give back to the communities we live and work in. Our Food Drive allows us to continue to support those in need within our neighborhoods,” said Paula Diaz, Northview Bank President/CEO.
Northview Bank is a community bank headquartered in Finlayson, MN with locations in Askov, Barnum, Cromwell, Deer River, Floodwood, Grand Rapids, Hinckley, Kerrick, Park Rapids, Sandstone, and Willow River.
