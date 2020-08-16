Timberlake Lodge welcomes new sales and events manager

The Timberlake Lodge is excited to announce that Jeff Sauer has accepted the position of sales and events manager, effective July 28, 2020.
Sauer, a Minnesota native, is returning to his home state after spending nearly four decades working in the hospitality and tourism industry in western Colorado.
“A great opportunity became available at the perfect time, and I was very fortunate to be able to join the Timberlake team,” he said. “The lodge has a sterling reputation. My goal is to enhance it even further, by providing top-notch service that fosters customer loyalty and retention.”
Sauer worked as a vice president/operations manager in the car rental industry for 23 years, overseeing nine locations throughout western Colorado and eastern Utah. For the past 12 years, he was a director of sales with the Holiday Inn & Suites (IHG) and Choice Hotels.
He is an accomplished musician who plays guitar and harmonica and is a published author. He's also keen on doing some walleye fishing once he is settled.
Welcome aboard, Jeff!
