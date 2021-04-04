Timber companies benefit kids

Recently, Minnesota timber industry businesses came together to help local kids treated at St. Paul’s Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, with a local clinic at 1420 London Road, Duluth. The collaborative timber harvest, north of Duluth, netted over $33,500 for Gillette, adding to the Minnesota Log A Load for Kids effort which has raised $604,000 for Gillette since it began in 1997.
The harvest, organized by Tom McCabe of McCabe Forest Products, was supported by seventeen different companies and individuals. “It was a team effort,” McCabe said. “It’s been fun organizing the whole thing. It’s a great cause and we’re glad to help out the kids.”
The St. Louis County sale included 250 cords of aspen, pine, birch, maple, balsam, and spruce. All of the time, labor, equipment, and fuel was donated by the participating businesses. Waste Wood Recyclers managed the felling and slashing. Watters Excavating provided the delimbing while logger Rick Olson provided the skidding.
Several companies hauled the wood including Demenge Trucking and Forest Products, Al’s Excavating, Kimball Enterprize, Shermer Logging, Rieger Trucking, McCabe Forest Products, Jerry Donek, and Chuck Van Dorn. Minnesota Power purchased the biomass. Mills purchasing the timber included Hedstrom Lumber, Louisiana Pacific, SAPPI, UPM Blandin, and Lester River Sawmill.
Log A Load is able to use funds from a previously awarded grant from Compeer Financial for a reoccurring process of purchasing a county stumpage sale and then carrying out a harvest through the generous participation of timber industry businesses and mills. Log A Load for Kids then replenishes the grant to its full amount, prepared to purchase another timber sale that will generate more harvest proceeds to benefit the mission of Gillette.
Log A Load for Kids is a nationwide program that began in 1988 when loggers and others in the forest products community donated the value of a load of logs to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
Today Log A Load for Kids is a fundraising leader for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, raising more than $2 million annually through golf tournaments, fishing events, dinners, harvests and truckloads of log donations.
Gillette, an independent, not-for-profit hospital and clinics, specializes in treating children who have disabilities and complex medical conditions. Gillette’s mission is to help children who have disabilities thrive and lead happy, healthy and productive lives. For more information, visit www.gillettechildrens.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.