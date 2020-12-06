Purchasing proper insurance coverage is an important part of a healthy financial picture. However, if you have multiple contracts, it’s key to stay engaged so you know whether you have adequate coverage.
Your insurance needs will likely change with time. As you evaluate your long-term protection needs, it’s especially important to review your coverage on an ongoing basis to ensure you and your loved ones are financially protected from the risks associated with extended medical needs. If you purchased coverage 10 years ago, for example, meeting with a financial professional to make sure the contract still offers the protection you need for now and the future is essential.
Some contracts, like whole life insurance, require minimal engagement after purchase. If those contracts are attractive to you, your financial professional can help guide you towards an option that best meets your needs.
A good plan is to meet with your financial professional for an annual insurance “check-up.” They can help you assess if the contracts are still appropriate and fit with your personal financial strategy. They are also informed of the latest changes in the regulatory landscape and can help educate you on newer options that may be available.
As you review your contracts, consider asking these questions:
- What kind of financial protection do I need?
- Do I have the right amount and type of insurance?
- Do I understand the terms of my contract(s)?
- Have I designated the right beneficiaries?
- Is my family aware of my contracts?
- Do I have other financial areas that require attention and protection?
These types of meetings can help ensure that everything meets your expectations when it’s time to collect benefits on your contract.
In addition, you should review pertinent contracts that family members hold to make sure they’re still appropriate. Raising the subject may create some momentary discomfort, but it is far better to discuss contracts and options ahead of time to ensure that nothing is being missed or forgotten when it comes time to claim insurance benefits.
These questions could help you start the conversation with your loved ones:
Do you have insurance coverage? If so, what kind?
Where can we find your contract information in case you need help from us if/when you activate your contract?
How can we contact your financial professional? Your insurance company?
Are there any special requirements in your contract that we should know about?
Taking time to evaluate your coverage and talk with your family about your insurance contracts is a good way to make sure your benefits meet your expectations and are there for you when you need it most.
This article was prepared by Thrivent Financial for use by local area representative Wealth Advisor Brad A. Nelson, CFP®, RICP®, CLTC®, FIC, Financial Associate Ann M. Backes and Financial Consultant Benjamin D. Weerts, FIC, CLTC®, RICP® and, at 32 NW 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, 218-326-0068.
