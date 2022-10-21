Many studies show that most Americans are unprepared when it comes to retirement. Some retirees may even face the possibility of outliving their financial resources. That’s why it’s important to support your retirement strategy by harnessing the power of the markets.
Where can you put your money in order to take advantage of any market growth with tax deferral? Securities can be an option, but the tax implications and capital gains may be a deterrent. If you want to be in the market but prefer to defer taxes until you are ready to use the assets for retirement, variable annuities (VAs) could be one option for you.
What is a variable annuity?
A variable annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company where the insurer agrees to make periodic payments to you at some future date. They have an accumulation phase and a distribution phase. During the accumulation phase, the value of a variable annuity changes with the performance of the investments chosen. During the distribution phase, the annuity creates an income stream. A death benefit is also available to your beneficiaries.
What can variable annuities do for you?
When you retire, your expenses won’t. You will need an income stream to keep pace with what you and your family need. A variable annuity can help provide a level of income so you and your loved ones can achieve all that you’ve planned for.
Some variable annuities offer an automatic asset rebalancing feature so that your allocation continues to meet your investment objectives. Consider using this reallocation feature, as appropriate, during the life of the contract to help align with your personal risk tolerance and keep pace with changes in your financial goals.
As with any investment, a variable annuity does not come without risk, including the possible loss of principal. But with the need to save and prepare for your future retirement, a variable annuity could certainly be a benefit for some.
Because of these complexities, be sure to talk with a financial professional and carefully consider all your options before purchasing one.
This article was prepared by Thrivent for use by local area representative Wealth Advisor Brad A. Nelson, CFP®, RICP®, CLTC®, FIC, and Financial Consultant Benjamin D. Weerts, FIC, CLTC®, RICP®, at 32 NW 4st St., Grand Rapids, MN 55744, 218-326-0068.
