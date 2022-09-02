Have you already done the heavy-lifting of selecting a mutual fund that aligns with your risk tolerance and short- and long-term financial goals? If your investing strategy is now running on all cylinders, you’re probably thinking: what comes next?
Perhaps you’re eager to find out if the mutual funds you’ve chosen will produce strong returns. Unfortunately, there’s no way to see into the future. But by studying your fund closely and looking at key market indicators, you can get a sense of your fund’s previous performance and gain some insights on what might be to come.
We at Thrivent have defined some helpful terms to guide you in your research. Below are some common measures used to determine mutual fund performance:
Net asset value (NAV): The NAV is a valuable measure because it tells you the fund’s value or price per share. It’s calculated by dividing the total value of all the fund’s assets (minus its liabilities) by the number of shares issued. NAVs are calculated once per day after the market has closed.
Daily NAV change: Since mutual funds are only priced once a day, the daily NAV change is the difference between the fund’s most recent price per share and its price from the prior day. The daily NAV change can be helpful by showing you a dollars-and-cents change or a percentage change. You may be familiar with Daily NAV already if you’ve seen the stock tables in your newspaper.
Returns: Mutual fund performance is usually presented as a total return. Total returns include both the fund’s change in value and the reinvestment of any dividends, capital gains or interest payments.
Average annualized or trailing returns: Average annualized returns, also known as trailing returns, illustrate fund performance over a certain time period. The most common time periods measured include three months, year-to-date, one-year, three-year, five-year, 10-year and since the fund’s inception. This can give you an idea of the fund’s historical performance.
Calendar year returns: Mutual funds will often show calendar year returns that illustrate how a fund performed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of a particular year.
Additionally, listings of fund performance typically include benchmarks, so you have a reference point for measurements. Here are the two most common benchmarks:
Index benchmark: A benchmark like the S&P 500® Index or the Russell 2000 Index illustrates how a fund performed against large segments of the market. Index benchmarks are most meaningful when the fund invests in the same types of securities as the index does. Be careful not to compare the performance of a bond fund with that of a stock index.
Peer group benchmark: A benchmark based on similarly structured funds enables a more “apples-to-apples” comparison of fund performance. A peer group benchmark may show the returns of the median fund in the peer group for each particular time period. Sometimes the fund will show its percentile ranking within the peer group, which tells you how many of its peers it outperformed.
Understanding mutual fund performance may seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. If you need additional guidance, consider working with a financial professional. They can do a deep dive with you to compare fund performance, analyze key data and provide an overview of your options so you can feel confident that your investment decisions align with your short- and long-term goals.
This article was prepared by Thrivent for use by local area representative Wealth Advisor Brad A. Nelson, CFP®, RICP®, CLTC®, FIC, and Financial Consultant Benjamin D. Weerts, FIC, CLTC®, RICP®, at 32 NW 4st St., Grand Rapids, MN 55744, 218-326-0068.
