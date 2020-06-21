As we get used to social distancing and staying at home during this challenging time, we’re also seeing many of our neighbors and communities in need and wondering: What can we do to help?
While being generous is certainly more fun when we can come together, there are ways to make a positive difference, even from afar. Here are a few ideas on how to spread joy:
· Check-in with your network: We live in a time when technology allows us to connect with each other virtually, so let’s use it! Call, text or e-mail your friends, family and neighbors. Providing them with support is invaluable when emotions are running high.
· Be a pen pal: Let people know you’re thinking of them. Drop a note to people in care facilities who may not be allowed visitors or send thank you notes to first responders, teachers or healthcare workers.
· Help limit food insecurities: Offer to shop for the vulnerable in your community or be a neighborhood drop point for others to leave pantry items outside your door. Gather supplies, sanitize them and then deliver to your local food shelf.
· Create a plan: Use Facebook or Zoom to organize a virtual meeting with friends and family and brainstorm volunteer ideas. Get creative!
· Share your expertise: Use this time to share your gifts with others on social media. Think about art, budgeting, cooking, yoga or nutrition – these are timeless and relevant topics.
· If you’re a Thrivent member, lead a Thrivent Action Team or direct Thrivent Choice Dollars®: Lead a virtual Thrivent Action Team or donate to one of the 40,000 organizations enrolled in Thrivent Choice. More information can be found here.
Social distancing doesn’t mean we have to stop giving. We can still nurture important relationships, offer care and support to people in need, and make tangible donations to help strengthen our community. Remember to share your stories of generosity with others – it may inspire them to do good where they live!
This article was prepared by Thrivent Financial for use by local area representative Wealth Advisor Brad A. Nelson, CFP®, RICP®, CLTC®, FIC, Financial Associate Ann M. Backes and Financial Consultant Benjamin D. Weerts, FIC, CLTC®, RICP® and, at 32 NW 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, 218-326-0068.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.