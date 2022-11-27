Wabana Creek Decoys

Zak Edminster (above) is pictured in his garage, the new headquarters of Wabana Creek Decoys. 

 Photos by Wabana Creek Decoys

When Zak Edminster, 29, his wife and two children moved into their new home in Wabana Township, they remodeled part of the garage into what is now known as the home of Wabana Creek Decoys.  

Currently a teacher with the local school district, Edminster made his first decoy with his dad, Lance Edminster, out in the garage when he was in sixth grade.  This was in 2006 and he did not make another decoy for some time.


