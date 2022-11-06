“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,” Coretta Scott King.
Are there places in our community where you feel a sense of belonging? Are there places that you wouldn’t bring out of town visitors to, fearing that they might not feel welcomed? How can we address the challenges that our community faces regarding inclusivity for all? We want to hear from you!
The Welcoming Communities Taskforce reflected on these questions as we discussed inclusivity and the welcoming nature of our community. Ultimately, we knew it was time to ask our people, “Do we have a welcoming community?”
Our group pulled together a series of questions to gauge how Itasca County residents feel about our community. Our goal is to understand how you feel living, working, and engaging.
WHO?
We need you! We want to capture all the voices across our community to understand what makes this community inclusive and welcoming for you.
Residents spend an incredible amount of time in our community. We understand that you might live, work, and play in different areas. If that’s the case, don’t worry! The survey will touch on all areas of your life.
The survey takes about 10 -15 minutes to complete. Please take a moment to share your thoughts.
WHY?
To gather real time information from residents of Itasca County and surrounding areas so we can:
To understand how welcoming our community is in the eyes of its people.
Share this information with our taskforce and community.
Use the data to help set goals and objectives to improve our community.
Develop a plan and start to implement real change.
Survey is open from Monday, October 17th, 2022—Friday, December 2nd, 2022.
Share the link to our survey with our community via email, newspaper, and social media channels. We have a third party, Northspan, collecting the data and ensuring that anonymity is maintained. It is critical that people feel confident and comfortable sharing.
There will be community forums taking place in different Local Indian Councils and towns across Itasca County. Many of the survey questions will be used in these forums as well.
WHEN?
“Welcoming Communities of Itasca County” Survey will open Monday, October 17th and close Friday, December 2nd. Data will be collected, analyzed and a report will be generated to be share with our community by mid-January of 2023. There will also be presentations to our community about the results of the survey.
