The Pillars of Grand Rapids was finally able to celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14. After being up and running for 10 months, leaders from The Pillars team reflected on the past months within this new community in Grand Rapids.
Opening date for The Pillars was January 11, 2022. A grand opening was originally scheduled for June 2022 but was delayed due to increased COVID numbers in Itasca County. Even though the organization has been open for almost a year, a celebration was warranted as they have had many successes since opening.
“All of us who work in the building are excited because we get to show off our building finally. And like, feel more official,” said Sherry Frick, Outreach and Sales Director of The Pillars of Grand Rapids.
The Pillars reached 100 residents last month. Before the building even opened, more than 50 people had signed up to live there.
“I look back at 50 people taking a leap of faith with us before they could even come here, signing up to live here, just as a testament now today of the wonderful people we have here,” said Haley Hjort, Executive Director of The Pillars of Grand Rapids. “They just knew what they wanted and they were happy, and the sense of community is really great.”
Hjort shared that these original residents have also referred many of the newer residents. Many of them were friends, neighbors, or church members together.
The Pillars of Grand Rapids was created and is owned by Oppidan Development and Ebezener manages all of the Oppidan communities across Minnesota.
“The whole project has been fun from the beginning,” said Jamie Korzan, Vice President of Investor Relations at Oppidan Development.
Korzan shared that a number of people who work at Oppidan have connections to the area including owner and CEO Joe Ryan. A big part in starting a development such as The Pillars of Grand Rapids is selecting a site.
“The site that we picked couldn’t have been any better,” said Korzan.
She said that no matter where you are in the building, there are beautiful views. The building is also conveniently located near a walking trail and the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Founded over 100 years ago, Ebenezer affiliated with Fairview Health System in the mid-1990s and now operates as the senior division within Fairview.
“We’ve had a rich history and tradition of providing supports and services for older persons, starting out in the Twin Cities metro area, but we have expanded now across Minnesota, north and central Iowa and western Wisconsin. So we’re the largest senior housing provider in Minnesota currently,” stated Jonathan E. Lundberg, President and CEO of Ebenezer.
Lundberg added that they are able to utilize many of the resources Fairview offers through their collaboration. This is particularly exciting for The Pillars of Grand Rapids with its proximity to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital who is also a part of the Fairview Health System. Many examples of the pros of this collaboration came during the pandemic through infection control, vaccination clinics, educational opportunities for staff, and research programs, shared Lundberg. On the flip side, Ebenezer is also able to share resources on caring for older persons with the Fairview Health System.
The Pillars of Grand Rapids is known as an age-in-place community. This means that those living in independent and assisted living are mixed together within the building. Additionally, if someone needs to transition from independent to assisted living, they do not need to move as services can be brought right to their apartment.
“This concept to me is what I love the most because I feel that’s what drives this building to feel more like a community because there’s no, we’re all together,” Frick said.
The Pillars of Grand Rapids also has a memory care unit within the building. This area is locked and safe for residents with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. However, these residents are also included in other building activities to keep everyone connected. The Pillars is the only true age in place community in Itasca County.
“It’s just a really unique concept that I think is building this place to be what it is today,” Frick added.
A connection of community is essential to the mission of The Pillars of Grand Rapids, as well as Ebenezer and Oppidan Development. First there is the community within The Pillars of Grand Rapids campus. Frick shared that the residents look out for the team members just as much as the team looks out for them.
“I really do feel like I have 100 new friends and family members,” said Frick. “Our residents are genuine, kind.” She continued, “I feel like this building encompasses Grand Rapids pride. A lot of these folks moved away for several years after they retired and are excited to be back in Grand Rapids and spending their end of life here. And it is, it’s just really a community of its own right here on this campus.”
According to Korzan, The Pillars of Grand Rapids is at 73% capacity. The goal is to get to at least 90%, but she is not worried about meeting that goal given the strong bonds the community has already built.
“The residents in this building are awesome,” said Korzan. “They are friends or old neighbors and so it feels like a community that has been open for years. So that’s what’s really fun about it. And the members, or the residents of the community, are really what’s making it memorable right now. We built the building, but the community within it and how these staff and how the leadership at Ebenezer take that forward is really what’s fun to witness.”
Hjort also spoke to the strong bonds between the staff of The Pillars of Grand Rapids.
“I can say personally, the group of employees we have here, I have never been a part of a team this close, willing to help eachother out,” Hjort commented. “I mean, we do our morning meetings and it’s laughter and smiles everyday. It really makes any job so much easier to come to work.”
Hjort shared that they have had very low turnover rates among staff and that they are currently not hiring because all of the positions are filled.
“It is a joy to come to work every day, and it's a joy to know that if you were gone you’d be truly missed not just by your team but by the residents,” Frick added.
Not only is it important to build a community within the walls of The Pillars, but it is also a priority to maintain connections to the greater Grand Rapids community. With many of the residents being from the area originally, the residents are eager to be out in the community.
“Everybody needs to know and appreciate the fact that they have not had to give up relationships or leave things behind,” Lundberg said. “That this is just an extension of their ability to remain in community and develop a new community at the same time. And that’s just an important part of who we are as an organization and the philosophy we have.”
The Pillars of Grand Rapids has participated in the Alzheimer's Walk, sponsored the Running the Rapids Marathon, volunteered at the local food shelf, and many more. Lunberg shared that a sense of value can be fostered through contributing to one’s community, whether that is through donating, organizing, walking or volunteering.
“We’ve done those sorts of things lifelong and there’s no reason why we should have to stop doing those things at some point and so that’s part of the community,” said Lundberg.
Looking ahead, Korzan said she hopes they will be able to continue building on the successes they have already had and to continue providing great care for the people who live at The Pillars of Grand Rapids. She added that The Pillars of Grand Rapids has already become a staple in the Grand Rapids community and will be for years to come.
“It's just a vibrant, active, just fun community. It’s a success from our perspective all the way across the board,” Korzan stated.
The Pillars of Grand Rapids has managed to build a strong community among its staff and residents within the past 10 months. There are sure to be great things ahead for this organization and the people who are connected to it. For more information, visit pillarsseniorliving.com/grandrapids/
