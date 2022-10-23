The Pillars of Grand Rapids

Submitted Photo

Left to right people in the photo: Haley Hjort, Koby Broking, Jon Lundberg, Christina Wake-Sulzbach, Sherry Frick, Paige Stensrud, Ron Gustafson

The Pillars of Grand Rapids was finally able to celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14. After being up and running for 10 months, leaders from The Pillars team reflected on the past months within this new community in Grand Rapids. 

Opening date for The Pillars was January 11, 2022. A grand opening was originally scheduled for June 2022 but was delayed due to increased COVID numbers in Itasca County. Even though the organization has been open for almost a year, a celebration was warranted as they have had many successes since opening. 

