The newest addition to health and fitness in Grand Rapids: SUPPs Nutrition

Photo by Mandy Meyer

Jayden St. Clair (left) and Steven Ugrich (right) checking out a customer at the gand opening of SUPPs.

Located 515 S Pokegama Ave in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, sits the new fitness supplement shop, SUPPs Nutrition.

It was last spring when Jayden St. Clair and Steven Ugrich started passing back and forth ideas to start a business. Both wanted to start and own a business, but knew the idea had to be perfect. That's when Ugrich approached St.Clair about opening up a supplement shop.


