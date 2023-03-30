The newest addition to health and fitness in Grand Rapids: SUPPs Nutrition

Located 515 S Pokegama Ave in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, sits the new fitness supplement shop, SUPPs Nutrition.
It was last spring when Jayden St. Clair and Steven Ugrich started passing back and forth ideas to start a business. Both wanted to start and own a business, but knew the idea had to be perfect. That's when Ugrich approached St.Clair about opening up a supplement shop.
“When we lived in Duluth we went to All Star Nutrition all the time. We got kinda hooked on that, and I just came up with the idea one day that Grand Rapids needs a supplement shop,” said Ugrich.
It had been years since the GNC shop here in Grand Rapids closed its doors, and with their strong interest and background in fitness and nutrition, it was the perfect business Ugrich and St.Clair were looking to build from the ground up and own.
Their passion and excitement about this business grew in the following months, and then in September of 2022, a space had opened up that was perfect for their vision. After buying the property, they immediately took to social media to announce to local friends, family, and fitness fanatics of the new supplement shop that they will be opening: SUPPs Nutrition.
“SUPPs Nutriton’s mission is to help people attain the highest degree of health and performance using a holistic approach of supplying nutrition and fueling our customers, as well as to grow a leading provider of products, services and information in the self-care and personal health enhancement market,” said their Instagram account, @supps.nutrition.
Leading up to the grand opening, Ugrich and St. Clair conducted giveaway’s through social media to get their products out into the community, and also went to gyms to give people free samples to try out the products they would be selling.
After months of remodeling the property, the grand opening of SUPP’s Nutrition was held on February 27th, starting at 10 AM. Customers streamed in all day long, and were pleasantly surprised by the array of products and high quality brands available, such as RAW, Anabolic Warfare, RYSE, NutraOne, Alani, and Alpha Lion.
“The grand opening was super successful,” said St.Clair. “It definitely exceeded our expectations.”
“Our most popular products were and are our protein powders and pre workouts, as they are essentials to any gym goer.”
Customers were also pleasantly surprised by the body scanner that SUPPs Nutrition had available to the public; a tool that really comes in handy to help people reach their fitness and health goals.
“We have a body scan in there, and it's free to use,” said St. Clair. “You can use it weekly, bi-weekly, or everyday if you feel like it. You can hop on the body scan and we can help you figure out what will help you reach your goals.”
Since the grand opening, business has been steady and increasing for SUPPs, both in person and online.
“We have been seeing an upward trend of people coming in each day, which has come with the word getting out about us,” said St.Clair. “Our next step is continuing getting our name out and expanding our product selection to suit a wider range of people.”
If you're looking to find products that support and energize your fitness and personal health journey, stop by SUPPs Nutrition, the new supplement shop that is open now, and serving the Grand Rapids community and all those that want healthier lifestyles.
