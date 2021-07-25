The Cozy Cove Coffee Co. opens in Hill City

Hill City is home to a new coffee shop as The Cozy Cove Coffee Company opened its doors earlier this year.
Located in downtown just off Highway 169, the shop was started by Sean Lathrop and Laura Spaulding.
Lathrop was born and raised in Hill City. He worked in emergency medical services and as a police officer for about 20 years. He’s also the mayor of Hill City.
Throughout the years, he’s always been a coffee shop junkie. The idea of opening up his own shop intrigued him. When he moved back to Hill City, he thought it would be a good idea to open up a coffee shop in his hometown.
“The goal has always been to be a really good coffee shop that gives visitors a nice mix of lunch options,” Lathrop said.
Spaulding is originally from Detroit Lake, Minn., and moved to Grand Rapids to work as a court reporter.
The building Cozy Cove occupies was originally Sobey’s Standard Station from 1960-70. Since then, it housed Johnson Realty and various antique shops. About a year ago, Lathrop and Spaulding purchased the building and began turning their vision into reality.
They took out the middle wall between the two garage stalls and played into the old industrial feel of the building. They left the old oil pit cover on the floor, added industrial lighting, and covered the walls with corrugated tin.
The garage door in the main seating area can be opened when the weather is warm and customers can also sit on the patio outside. Live music is played the second Friday of every month.
For Lathrop, the real focus is the coffee. He partners with a coffee roaster out of southern Minnesota who created the shop’s own coffee blends, which are roasted fresh on order.
Each day, they brew their Cozy Cove medium roast, Bright Sunny Day light roast, and the C4 Blast dark roast. Other drinks include teas, lemonades, blends, espressos, cold brews, and specialty drinks.
Cozy Cove also offers an extensive food menu, serving breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and soups.
If you’re in the mood for sweets, Cozy Cove makes homemade baked goods such as muffins, donuts, cookies, brownies, scones, cinnamon rolls, and caramel rolls. Nearly all the food is made in-house and large orders are available with advance notice.
They have also partnered with the UGLY Cheesecake Company in Brainerd and offer slices of cheesecake in a variety of flavors. Customers can also choose from a rotating stable of ice cream flavors.
Lathrop said he wanted to create a coffee shop that would help attract people to Hill City.
“Hill City is a really cool community,” he said. “People are engaged in the school and the town. We want to get other businesses to realize there’s a great community here and give people the opportunity to see Hill City.”
For more information, visit their website at cozycovehc.com or call 218-392-7722.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.