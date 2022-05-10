Affinity Plus Credit Union (Affinity Plus) will hold the third-annual Tech Drive for Education during Teacher Appreciation Month this May in partnership with Minnesota Tech for Success, a local nonprofit creating digital equity for Minnesota students. From Saturday, May 7 to Saturday, May 21, Affinity Plus will host eight events at branches across the state for community members to donate their unwanted devices, including computers and laptops.
Started in 2020 to address underserved classrooms’ remote learning challenges, the Tech Drive for Education is committed to show appreciation for Minnesota’s teachers this year by providing their classrooms and students with the tech they need to succeed. According to a 2020 Common Sense media study, up to 162,607 students and 1,046 teachers in Minnesota are without technology and devices at home.
“In education today, tech is an essential part of the equation and we believe that every student deserves equal access to tech devices and resources,” says Dave Larson, president and CEO of Affinity Plus. “With the help of our communities and ongoing partnership with Minnesota Tech for Success, the Tech Drive for Education helps close the digital equity gap among students, solving some of life’s challenges.”
During each event, community members are encouraged to drive by and donate their unwanted tech devices – including laptops, desktops, cell phones, tablets, LCD monitors, mice and keyboards – to be repurposed for classrooms across Minnesota. Participating branches include:
Grand Rapids (Tuesday, May 17 from noon to 5:30 p.m.)
Minnesota Tech for Success provides teachers and schools with refurbished, reliable computers at more affordable rates than new computers. In turn, students can receive devices for free or at a reduced cost from their schools, speeding up access to information and closing the digital equity gap. Students in need can also receive computers, software, tech support and a warranty at no charge through the nonprofit’s Tech Connect program. Over the last two years, the Tech Drive for Education has received thousands of tech devices through donations.
Minnesota residents unable to attend one of the eight Tech Drive for Education events can contribute monetary donations to Minnesota Tech for Success through the event website. For more information on addresses, dates, timing and how to support your local students, schools and teachers, visit affinityplus.org/techdrive.
