On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced it is seeking proposals from qualified non-profit organizations and government entities for complex and costly capital projects that might not occur without public financial assistance. Targeted Community Capital Project Grant Program funded projects must result in providing, increasing, and/or expanding access to economic development, education or workforce development programs or services to underserved communities or economically disadvantaged persons or groups.
Up to a total of $18,000,000 is available for grants in State Fiscal Year 2022-2023 through the Targeted Community Capital Project Grant Program, which was passed by the Minnesota Legislature during the 2021 session. Individual organizations and government entities may apply for up to $1,500,000.
“DEED is committed to empowering the growth of the Minnesota economy for everyone,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “To do this, we need to ensure that underserved communities and economically disadvantaged Minnesotans can access the economic and workforce development resources they need. Targeted Community Capital Project Grants will do just this by targeting funding for programs and services where they are needed most.”
Eligible capital project costs include predesign, design, acquisition of land or buildings, construction, furnishing and equipping a new or renovated building with a result of increasing access to services for the targeted communities. Equipment is not eligible unless purchased and installed upon initial acquisition and construction of a building, expansion or major remodeling and needed for the operation of the project.
All proposals must be received via email to AdultCompetitiveGrants.Deed@state.mn.us and time stamped received by 5:00 pm Central Time on Monday, December 6, 2021. Award recipients will be notified in January 2022.
To learn more about this program, join our upcoming informational webinar:
Thursday October 28, 2021 from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.
Join from the meeting link: https://intercall.webex.com/intercall/j.php?MTID=md932b838902cce109ab3b876319cd53e
There is no call-in option
Meeting number (access code): 2535 100 1363
Meeting password: CtjjmYPr345
If you have additional questions, you may submit them to Ann Meyers at ann.meyers@state.mn.us. DEED will post responses to frequently asked questions on DEED’s Competitive Grants and Contracts page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.